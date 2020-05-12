News
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Ghetto’s high-flying First Division North outfit, Eleven Angels FC received much-needed aid from two good Samaritans: Tlhase Film Works and 020 Holdings.
The two Francistown-based companies donated goods worth a combined P10, 000 to the youthful side.
Last Thursday, Legodile Kemong, through his company, Tlhase Film Works, donated food hampers worth P7, 000 to the club. Six days later, on 6 May, 020 Holdings followed suit, donating toiletry worth P3, 000.
In an interview with Voice Sport, the team’s founder and coach, Seemo Mpatane admitted that following the suspension of the season, his club has struggled to maintain players.
Like most sides in the country they are heavily reliant on gate takings
“Without football action it is tough for a small team such as Eleven Angels,” reiterated Mpatane.
Mpatane, whose remarkable rise as a coach is the stuff of legends in the second city, revealed he sent out an SOS to a number of companies to assist his players.
“Both 020 Holdings and Tlhase Film Works responded” he added happily.
For his part, 020 Holdings Director, Obonetse Ofentse explained they have a long-standing relationship with Eleven Angels.
“We’ve supplied them with replica t-shirts and other logistics throughout the season. We were actually planning to buy food hampers for players and on realising that another company had done that already, we decided to buy toiletry.”
Ofentse said his company, which deals with fuel maintenance and logistics, has always lent a helping hand whenever they can.
“These are young people and it’s our corporate social responsibility to ensure they remain on the straight and narrow during these trying times,” he added.
When the season ground to a halt in March, Eleven Angels FC were third in the table with 29 points, behind Nico United and Sua Flamingos who are level on 34 points.
With just four matches remaining to crown the Champion, Mpatane is optimistic his charges can close the five-point gap and at least make the play-offs.
“Both Sua and Nico were flying high before the league suspension. They were winning their matches with ease. However, this break will have definitely affected their momentum, and it might work to our advantage,” Mpatane said.
The youthful coach told Voice Sport that although he hopes his team will push for a top two finish in the last four matches, he’s also concerned that his players may struggle when the league resumes.
“I’ve asked my players to train individually and send me videos of their training sessions everyday. I also send them daily drills to follow,” said the tech savvy tactician.
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
In keeping with the general current of generosity seeping through the country in the fight against Covid-19, Great Plains Conservation (GPC) has donated a makeshift isolation tent to Seronga community.
The donation is to help prepare the village and surrounding settlements should Coronavirus rear its ugly head in the area.
Seronga has no hospital and the only clinic is already swamped with cases of Malaria. Thus GPC saw fit to intervene and provide an alternative place where individuals exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms can be tested and cared for should they need to be isolated.
“We donated the tent to make sure we are ready for the speed of the disease. Health workers can do the test and keep those infected isolated in the two compartments of the tent. It is an act of concern and sense of care,” explained GPC’s General Manager, Bruce Petty, adding an oxygen ventilator, protective clothing and other sanitary materials that may be needed for such a makeshift health center were also made available.
“Covid-19 affects us all and it is important that were are ready for it. We may not have any cases in our area yet, but it is much better to be prepared than regret later,” stressed Petty.
For his part, Seronga chief, Maeze Maeze was full of praise for the kind donation, which was handed over to the village’s Covid-19 response team last week.
Maeze noted that such gestures extended to his community by tourism investors operating in his area are of great value and benefit to his people.
“We really appreciate the support we are getting during this trying time. Our clinic is already taking a lot of strain from many patients and Covid-19 can potentially complicate things for us,” said the grateful chief.
The nearest hospital from Seronga is Shakawe Primary Hospital, over 100 kilometres away and only accessibly through gravel road via the Mohembo ferry station.
The river is here
Excitement reaches fever pitch as water reaches Maun
Around January this year, floods hit many parts of Angola, destroying people’s lives, homes and crops.
Two months later, in March, the same destruction was reported in Zambia where houses, church buildings, bridges and crops were ravaged as the river made its way into Botswana’s North West District.
The Angolan floods were the beginning of a more than 2000 kilometres long journey of the water into Botswana’s world heritage site, the magnificent Okavango Delta.
People living in settlements along the Delta in Botswana have now been issued with warnings to move away from the river as the water is slowly creeping into their homes.
Flying over the Okavango Delta last week Wednesday, the blue water streams snaking around the tall green trees were a marvel to watch.
For me the excitement was to see how far the water was from Maun’s Thamalakane River.
“This place is very beautiful and it is worth every penny to visit. True magic is in timing the floods and the marvel will simply take your breath away. It has that healing effect, and it exudes a sense of serenity. Every one better experiment and describe it in their own words because it is more than amazing,” said Wilderness Air acting Manager, Kago Paul.
The water was moving at a snail’s pace into Boro DRC mokoro station.
Of late, people have defied the extreme social distancing regulations and gone out to see the much-anticipated arrival of the water.
Videos and photographs of people taking a dip into the first flow and canoeing along the river are being shared on social media prompting the North West District council to issue a warning against this practice.
The district commissioner, Keotshepile Leipego warned people that they risk to be charged if they are found roaming around the river without proper movement permits.
“The public is hereby reminded that the country is still in the COVID 19 lockdown period and therefore, everybody should be observing the lockdown rules especially to stay at home,” Leipego stated.
The Okavango River is a lifeline for many people who live in settlements along its water channels. It is a source of food and employment for many and as such there is always excitement within these communities when the water arrives. Some believe bathing or taking a dip into the first flow can bring them better luck.
By Wednesday this week, this water from Cuito and Cubango River in Angola was left with just about fourteen kilometers to reach Maun’s Thamalakane River, a tourism town, which is a gateway into the Okavango Delta.
The two rivers connect at the Namibian and Angola River to create a river that flows into Botswana through Namibia’s Caprivi Strip.
It then enters Botswana through Okavango River, which spreads through many channels that forms the Okavango Delta.
Some of these streams from the delta flow into Boro and Kunyere channels that feeds Thamalakane river and it were these particular streams that I wanted to see from a bird eye’s view when Wilderness Safaris Air offered us a ride above the delta. But we were headed to Seronga, which takes us away from the Gomoti, so I was not able to see this stream.
Nonetheless, from the ground, reports are that Xudum that feeds Kunyere is flowing fast, making it a two-river race to feed Thamalakane.
But where does all this water eventually go? According to Water Affairs department most of the water is seeped into the dry and thirsty sand of Ngamiland and when there is too much water, the rest of it ends in Lake Ngami and Makgadikgadi pans.
