Herdboy accused of rape

Shakawe police are investigating a case in which a 23-year-old man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl at Metsimatala cattlepost in Gani village last Thursday.

The two went together to look for goats and on the way the suspect, a herdboy, reportedly dragged the youth into the bush where he allegedly raped her.

Shakawe police boss, Keitshokile Kebodiretswe confirmed the report to The Voice in a telephone interview this week.

“The victim’s mother is the one who reported the matter to the police. We heard it was in the late afternoon when the two went to look for the goats. The herdboy has been arrested and the matter is still under investigations before he appears before the court,” said the station commander.

Kebodiretswe added that in Mabuditsa ward in Sepopa village police were investigating a case in which a neighbour attempted to rape a young girl.

The 18-year-old man attempted to rape the 12-year-old girl last week Friday at night.

It was reported that when the young girl was sleeping she sensed someone creeping into her blankets and touching her so she screamed for her mother’s help.

“Luckily she had recognised the boy’s face and identified him as their neighbor. He has been arrested and is also awaiting the investigations so he can appear in court,” said Kebodiretswe

The police chief added that rape cases in his area are high, so police have embarked on public education to teach people on the dangers of such. The top cop also urged parents to take care of their children.

Commenting on the current lockdown, Kebodiretswe stated that in his area it is hard for people to stay home because many are poor and hungry.

“People are trying very much to comply but due to some things they need they end up going out. Many people here use the bush as their toilet and fetch water from the public taps,” he said.