Hope in Borolong/Chadibe saga
Kgosi Mpatane evokes spirit of Khama III
The embattled royal of Shongwechena/Mpatane ward in Borolong, Kgosi Keletso Mpatane received overwhelming support in a Tuesday meeting convened by Kgosi Bokamoso Radipitse of Tonota.
The aftermath is that, after a nine-year wait, she could soon be sworn in as a chief.
Mpatane’s ascendancy to the throne has been scampered by a spirited challenge from the neighbouring village of Chadibe, who insist the ward belongs to them.
The two villages have been tussling over the ward for a decade, with Chadibe claiming the ward they call Dikgatho is theirs, and its rightful heir Kgosi Wina Namakando.
Mpatane is the daughter of a former Tax Collector Modisaotsile Mpatane and his Tonota-born wife, Garebatho Badubi (MmaKobe). The couple were the first to settle in the ward back in 1951.
At a packed kgotla meeting on a cloudy Tuesday morning, residents of Shongwechena threw their weight behind their tribal leader in front of Kgosi Radipitse. They made it clear that they want her name ratified as the rightful heir of the disputed ward.
Following an abandoned meeting a fortnight ago and an emergency strategic meeting by Barolong last Friday, sparks were expected to fly at the Tuesday gathering.
However, the predicted fireworks did not materialise.
Instead, Radipitse calmly laid out the agenda of the meeting.
The Tonota royal applauded the residents for their maturity in the way they’ve handled the matter thus far.
He further said he was indeed aware that Barolong long submitted the names of Keletso Mpatane as the rightful heir.
“Today I want to find out once again if indeed this is the name that you’ve submitted. I also want to know whether she’s an elected or a chief by birth right, and lastly whether she accepts the nomination,” said Radipitse.
Her uncles then took turns in relating the heir apparent and her family’s lineage.
According to an emotional uncle, Lewanika Mpatane, his niece became heir following the death of her elder brother Kobe Mpatane, who was born in 1956.
Lewanika revealed MmaKobe and her husband were entrepreneurs of note.
“They set up the first shop or ‘stall” as they were called back then, and vegetable gardens in the area. There’s no question about who should occupy this seat,” said the emotional elder.
In accepting the nomination, the visibly pleased Mpatane preached peace between Borolong and Chadibe villages.
She pleaded with Chadibe royals who were in attendance to respect the decisions and wish of Borolong people by accepting that Shongwechena is part of their village.
“My message is simple, I intend to live in peace with others. My message to you today is for you to remember that Khama III(1837-1923) has a grave because he was wise and humble, whereas Mzilikazi (1790-1868) does not have a grave because he was a war monger,” said Mpatane to a rousing applause.
Considered one of the most famous African warriors of all time, Mzilikazi was a King who founded the Mthwakazi Kingdom (modern day Matabeleland in Zimbabwe). He died on 5th September 1868.
Legend has it that the great King was buried with all his belongings in a cave.
However, his bones were reportedly reduced to ashes when his guards burnt high grass close to the cave.
The new King, Lobengula immediately ordered the execution of the guards, including their dogs and chickens.
Whatever the outcome, residents of both Chadibe and Borolong can at least be confident of escaping a similar fate!
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
“I’M SUING THE MAN OF GOD ” – BTV PRESENTER
Botswana Television Tshamekang Sports Presenter, Aaron Route 4 Radira is suing the spiritual son of Major 1, Pastor Vincent Majama for marriage wrecking.
The hearing for the marriage wrecking case was before Phase IV Customary Court in Gaborone last Thursday.
Majama, however, applied for the matter to be moved to the High Court to afford him an opportunity to engage an attorney.
The case was postponed pending the court’s decision, to be delivered in two weeks.
Radira said he first suspected his now ex-wife, Refilwe Radikgomo was cheating on him last year when she started spending a lot of time at church.
He also realised that when she was home she did not give the family attention, as she would be on her phone claiming to be preparing for church services.
He said the amount of time she spent on her phone piqued his curiosity and he succumbed to the temptation to snoop through her messages and WhatsApp chats where he found love messages between her and the Pastor.
Efforts to reconcile the fighting couple proved futile and two weeks later, Refilwe who is also a pastor at Majama’s church, moved to her mother’s house in Mochudi.
Two days after moving out she served her husband with divorce papers.
However, before the marriage was nullified on December 11th, Radira had already lodged a marriage wrecking case against Majama with the Customary Court.
Majama, 49 also served his 39-year-old wife Segopodiso Thebe, whom he was married to for 18 years, with divorce papers.
He allegedly wasted no time in making an announcement in church that he was divorcing his wife and marrying Pastor Refilwe a day after his lover’s divorce.
Thebe and Majama’s divorce case will be before High Court in March.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Radira said after realising that his pastor is having an affair with his wife, he reported the matter to the church Executive Committee but to his surprise instead of being assisted, he was served with a restraining order barring him from coming to church.
“We had been married for five years and all of a sudden she started hating me to death. He has cast a spell on her. There was a time when I found a picture of my wife captioned Mrs Vincent Majama. It was very painful that the so-called Man of God was breaking my marriage. I am healed now but I am suing him so the whole world can know that he is not God sent, he is a crook. He should be taught a lesson so that he does not wreck another man’s marriage ever again,” said Radira.
When reached for a comment Majama’s soon-to-be ex-wife Segopodiso said she was so tired of her husband and could not wait for their divorce to be finalised in March so that he can be out of her life for good.
“He is one the rudest and most insensitive person I have ever know. He lacks empathy,” she said.
Segopodiso said she could not believe it when she came back from a trip to South Africa to find her husband’s mistress had moved in with him.
“Can you imagine that I am staying at my brother’s house while another woman stays with my husband,” said Segopolo who has become Radira’s key witness in his marriage wrecking case.
“I have agreed to be Radira’s witness in court. The two immoral pastors are full of pride. Refilwe could have at least waited for our divorce to be finalised before moving into my house. Shame on her,” she added
Meanwhile Pastor Majama has expressed confidence that his love rival was going to lose the marriage wrecking case because he filed after he was served with divorce papers
“I didn’t destroy his marriage and if he continues tarnishing my name with such baseless allegations, Ill sue him,” Majama threatened.
SDA factional wars reach High Court
The High Court has ordered warring factions of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to go back to the drawing table to discuss their differences and settle for the middle ground.
This came after the church withdrew an urgent application it brought against three of its pastors – Dr Boitirelo Kabo, Phemelo Seboka, and Othibetse Nelson Simankane.
In their papers, the church accuses the pastors of unlawfully extending their term in office at a conference held from November 25-27th which decision was later reversed by the church on December 4th.
“The respondents are hereby interdicted and restrained from executing any duties purportedly bestowed on them on the 25th and 27th November 2019 because they are not supposed to be in these positions by the reason of the fact that they were not duly and lawfully elected,” the church papers read in part.
Dr Kenaope Kenaope who is the president of the Botswana
Union Executive Committee (BUC), a governing body of the SDA said that in 2018
the church engaged the services of Mazars Forensics to conduct audit of the
South Botswana Conference an organ of the church.
The audit was conducted for the period of January 1, 2015 to December 2016.
“On the 25th June 2019, at the applicants Special
Executive Committee Meeting, it was stated that the report revealed gross
negligence and control lapses by the SBC Administration and Treasury
Department,” said DrKenaope.
The meeting resolved to report the matter to the police who then responded that they would collect SBC accounting files but there was resistance from the respondents.
“On account of refusal by respondents to provide the
necessary documentation, the Botswana Police Service approached the Magistrates
Court seeking an order compelling the SBC to comply accordingly.
In response to the court order, the SBC instituted proceedings against Botswana Police Service to stay the decision of the Magistrates Court pending its review.
The basis of such application is at this point still not understood by the applicant,” Dr Kenaope said in the papers.
Dr Kenaope said that the SBC proceeded to hold meetings in November 2019 where they were elected to another term in office despite legal action instituted by the church.
The applicant as the mother body governing the SBC
considered the outcome of this November 2019 Session as illegal and contrary to
the SBC constitution and bylaws.
It was raised that the respondents had passed an unconstitutional decision to self-appoint themselves and extend their term in office.
However, in their replying affidavits, the pastors denied any wrongdoing. They further denied that the BUC is the highest decision making body of the church saying its mandate is to give direction and to ensure that the church’s standards are complied with.
“The applicant ought to have pointed out by way of clear averments why it thinks or believes it possesses highest decision-making powers,” they said.
The pastors say that the country is divided into two – South Botswana Conference and North Botswana Conference to ensure that they run the SDA Church in conformity with the ideals and beliefs of the church. They argue that the BUC is a separate entity.
The pastors further argue that BUC had no competence or jurisdiction to engage Mazars auditors and that the draft report and final report have not been presented to them or before the court.
“We as the executive committee of the SBC have always called upon the BUC to furnish a report of the audit being referred to and the BUC has consistently failed to produce same”.
The pastors argued that the SBC is an autonomous body with sufficient internal control and investigation capacity.
Gov to repatriate 367 Zim refugees
“We’re being forced out!” claim refugees
After a messy repatriation exercise involving Namibian refugees back in September, the government of Botswana finds herself dealing with another possible hot potato.
This time the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security has turned up the heat on 526 Zimbabwean refugees at Dukwi Camp.
Last year the government forcibly repatriated over 1, 000 Caprivians to Namibia after the Court of Appeal gave the green light for their removal.
The exercise, which attracted the attention of world media, was not without teething problems as some Namibians remain incarcerated at the Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants.
Having refused to leave, self-appointed Caprivian spokesperson Felix Kakula as well as Gaspa Machana, Nervous Lutambo, Richard Mosupali and Mikini Smith are still languishing at the centre after their refugee statuses were revoked.
Similarly, the Ministry is facing resistance from some Zimbabwean refugees, most of them members of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change who fled political persecution during the 2008 violent presidential election.
The Voice has been reliably informed that refugees who were given a deadline of 31 December 2019 to register for voluntary repatriation are now being threatened into signing or face forcible removal.
“They always remind us of what happened to the Namibians, and that we’ll be dragged out of the camp screaming and kicking,” said a concerned refugee who pleaded anonymity.
“Listen, we all know how this will end. We remember that Namibian kids were dragged out of classrooms as they sat for their exams. But for some of us, there’s no other option but to hold off with hope that the Botswana government will have a change of heart,” they added.
The source further claimed the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) is the one pushing for this ‘ill-timed’ repatriation.
“Chief of Mission Arvin Gupta is leading this and at times I feel he’s defying even the government because he doesn’t want to listen or wait until the concerned refugees are at least given a better package,” said the worried youth, who has called Botswana home for the last 12 years.
The source further maintained that after they told Gupta conditions in Zimbabwe are not yet conducive for their safe return, the UNHCR then offered them food rations for three months, transport to the border and US$300 (P3, 000) each.
“It is not enough, but some had to take it because we were threatened with being declared illegal immigrants. Most of those who left will be back here as illegal immigrants. For most of us there is nothing left in Zim, no home, no family and no hope!” they concluded desperately.
Responding to a questionnaire from The Voice, Secretary for Safety and Security-Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, Pearl Ramokoka explained that the repatriation exercise is being facilitated by the Botswana government and UNHCR.
“So far it is proceeding smoothly,” she insisted.
Ramoroka said out of a total of 526 Zimbabwean refugees who were accommodated in Dukwi, 367 have registered for voluntary repatriation, of which 191 have already been repatriated, with 176 awaiting their turn.
“The ongoing repatriation exercise is for those who have registered for voluntary repatriation. Those who do not register will be managed under applicable Immigration laws and bilateral discussions with the government of Zimbabwe,” responded Ramoroka.
