Business
Household credit grows but remains relatively low
Although household credit grew by 6.2 percent in 2018, Botswana’s household debt relative to the economy and by international standards is said to be low.
According to the Financial Stability Report prepared by the Bank of Botswana in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development as well as the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA), when measured using household debt to GDP, household debt is very low.
Indeed, last year’s household credit growth was in fact lower than the 7.2 percent growth recorded in 2017.
The larger portion of this credit came from commercial banks at P36.9 billion by June 2019, representing 61.3 percent of total bank credit, most of which is concentrated in unsecured lending.
The report states that local households borrow mainly in Pula in order to minimize any foreign exchange risks which may arise from banks’ foreign currency exposure.
The low household debt, according to the report, suggests scope for the growth of the household credit market, especially in terms of development and welfare improvement needs.
Nonetheless, structural challenges relating to economic diversification, land tenure, income growth and strategic preference for unsecured credit by banks are believed to pose a challenge to further expansion.
Additionally, it is thought debt services ratios and marginal propensity to borrow will constrain further growth in demand for household credit.
Analysis of available data is said to depict a controlled and sustainable household debt situation, but not including estimates of the extent of household indebtedness outside the regulated financial system.
However, it is expected that the proposed Credit Information Act will go a long way to closing this gap.
Meanwhile, the report suggests that credit by micro lenders have increased.
These Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) comprise a large, diverse group of institutions such as pension funds, insurance and capital markets.
Credit extension in this sector is offered by insurance companies, micro-lenders and pawnshops as well as leasing companies.
By December 2018, micro-lending business loan book is reported to have amounted to P3.6 billion, with an annual average growth rate of 11.5 percent in the last three years.
The micro-lending business in Botswana is dominated by the Letshego Financial Services Botswana with a loan book of P2.4 billion as of June 2018.
With these figures, it is noted that the micro-lending business in Botswana is too small to pose any significant financial stability risk.
But there are concerns that the sector exposes households to high levels of indebtedness and thus requires regular monitoring.
Going forward, the regulating authority says it will also monitor lending by other NBFIs, which is commonly known as shadow banking.
Business
The Business of pleasing taste buds
The beckoning aroma from the kitchen pierces the midday heat as Maggie Setsetse of Kitchen Kapei settles on a bench to begin our interview.
Her bustling kitchen is hard to miss opposite the Reformed Dutch Church on Kaunda road. But if you do happen to miss it, just follow your nose!
Before the interview can commence, a customer walks in and wants to confirm he has come to the right place. “I’m from Maun on business here and I’ve heard a lot about this place and its food so I thought I’d check it out,” he declares, nodding his head in approval as he surveys the scene.
Once that’s out the way, Setsetse explains she quit her lucrative job at the Diamond Trading Company to pursue her dream of ‘giving pleasure to taste buds’.“One of the goals I set for myself was to retire at 50 and pursue business. I’ve always had this entrepreneurial urge to make a difference, especially for the unemployed youth,” she states, adding she is from a family that is passionate about food – a passion passed down from her mother.
Things began to fall into place when her son,Thato completed his Tourism and Hospitality Management course in Namibia, where he majored as a chef. “After school he spent a year at home preparing dishes that made me look forward to going home without fail!
It just made perfect sense to help him while also pursuing my passion so we partnered and the Kitchen Kapei was born in August 2018,” she says, beaming with obvious pride. Magsetz Catering and Events Management Services, which tradesas Kitchen Kapei, serves sit-in meals for breakfast lunch and dinner.
They also offer catering and equipment hire with five employees. A little over a year in operation and the establishment counts President Dr. MokgweetsiMasisi as a past customer.
His Excellency enjoyed a taste of Kitchen Kapei when he was guest speaker at Mookane Field Day earlier this year. Other satisfied clients include the capital city council, government departments and corporations.
In an over-subscribed industry, the business faces competition from other restaurants, outdoor catering companies as well as the vendors who sell braai.
As a unique selling point in an attempt to get ahead of the competition, Setsetse says they provide delivery for a minimum of four plates around Gaborone. They also interact with customers and potentials on social media as well as word of mouth.
“Once you’ve tasted our food, you don’t want to go anywhere else!” she adds. However, competition isn’t the only challenge for this family business, which was financed by Setsetse’s savings.
She is struggling to securefurther financing and a shade of despair passes across her face as she notes, “Financing is difficult when you are not employed.”The issue of tender pricing presents another challenge. “Bidders do not know the budget of the tender; instead the lowest bidder wins,” she mutters darkly.
This does not sit well with Setsetse, who feels there should be more to consider, such as factoring all the variables. “Bidders should be made aware of the budget!” she reiterates. While Setsetse can do nothing about financing except continue digging from her own pocket, she makes sure their distinct taste does the talking for them.
“Where they tasted our food they gave us the jobs,” is her simple assessment. She recently graduated from Tokafala initiative aimed at improving local business performance and feels ready to take on the world.
If things go according to her plan, five years from now Kitchen Kapei will be a one-stop shop for occasions providing menu, deco, photography, DJ, event hosting and kitchen parties. She also intends to open two more branches in Palapye and Gaborone.
For those planning to go into business, especially the food sector, Setsetse maintains it is possible, providing there is passion and focus. “The first two years of every business are challenging but don’t give up. Focus such that you will persevere and have faith. Things will work out!”
This is clearly a confident entrepreneur who doesn’t believe in just telling but giving a taste of her words. To demonstrate that, a mouth-watering plate of Beef Goulash, chicken and pasta lands before yours truly.
Business
A small growth
FNBB predicts 3.9 percent economy growth
First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) forecasts the local economy will grow by 3.9 percent in 2019 and by 3.7 percent next year.
However, the figures are lower than government’s economic growth estimates of 4.2 percent and 4.8 percent for 2019 and 2020 respectively.
The Financial Stability Report (FSR), released this week, suggests the domestic economic performance will be influenced by factors such as the accommodative monetary policy and anticipated increase in government spending.
Given the narrow export base, the FSR warns that the economy remains vulnerable to external shocks, especially in the diamond market, which has recently seen a decline in sales due to high inventories.
Writing in the bank’s annual report, FNBB Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bogatsu says the numbers they predict will be driven by services sector, which is expected to contribute 40 percent to economic growth.
He says this contribution will be led primarily by investments in transport and communications, trade and finance and business services.
“However, this growth is likely to be constrained by limited output and export-oriented activities in view of the lack of robust private sector investments needed for economic diversification to reduce dependence on diamond revenues,” said Bogatsu.
At 17 percent of the GDP, Bogatsu says mining remains the second highest contributor to growth and is expected to contribute an average of 30 percent of fiscal revenue over the next three years.
Bogatsu feels the continued reliance on mineral exports, and on diamonds in particular, poses a risk to Botswana’s economy, especially during subdued global growth and plateauing commodity prices.
The situation is not helped by the under-performance of the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, which have a combined contribution of around 7 percent.
Also, Bogatsu says unfavourable climatic conditions, in the context of global warming, will further weigh on agricultural output, while opportunities for sustainable manufacturing remain largely unidentified.
Business
Business briefs
Botswana to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai
Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) has announced that the country will participate at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Expo, which will be held under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, runs from the 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021.
It is anticipated the expo will offer a great opportunity to Botswana to take part in a global six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures.
Some of the expected benefits include getting an opportunity to sell Botswana’s value proposition and position the country as a gateway into Africa for investment in Greenfield projects.
BSB to commemorate World Savings Day
Botswana Savings Bank (BSB) will commemorate its annual World Savings Day in Rakops.
The celebrations will take place on the 31st of October under the theme, ‘Savings Give Life a Lift’.
The day is championed by the World Savings Bank Institute (WSBI) based in Brussels, Belgium. The initiative was established on October 31st, 1924, during the 1st International Savings Banks Congress (World Society of Savings Banks) in Milan, Italy. Its purpose is to educate people all around the world about the art of saving their money.
Government dominates bond market
The Financial Stability Report (FSR) indicates that government bond on average accounted for close to 65 percent of the bond market capitalisation over the three years to 2018.
The share of government in the bond market rises to around 80 percent when quasi-government and parastatal bonds are included.
As a percentage of GDP, the bond market remains very small and stagnant. Over the three years to 2018, bond market capitalisation averaged seven percent of GDP.
