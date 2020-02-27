`How does it feel’ Episode 10

A troubled young pastor from Beautiful Temple of God church in Ramokgwebana was found hanging from the rafters of his mother’s house on Tuesday morning.

36-year-old Goitsemodimo Madoda is said to have used his church belt to hang himself shortly after returning the clinic.

His body was discovered by a niece, who immediately alerted the dead man’s mother.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Officer Commanding No 15 district Kabo Badirwang confirmed they are investigating the tragic incident.

“Our officers got the report on Tuesday morning around 10:30. It was reported the deceased had been looking a bit distressed. His mother left for Ipelegeng and he was alone in the yard. He went to the clinic and upon his return he got in the house and hanged himself on the rafters with his church belt,” revealed the police boss.

When The Voice travelled to the small border town on Wednesday morning, we were met with a wall of somber silence.

Madoda’s devastated parents were unwilling to talk, politely explaining they were waiting for their son’s siblings to arrive.

“I am alone right now. My other siblings might arrive on Friday so it would be better if you can come on Saturday, that is when you can get answers,” added the deceased’s brother quietly, pain etched across his young features.

Sitting outside the family home in Ramokgwebana’s White City ward – where the man of God had been found hanging just 24 hours earlier – a group of old men mourn together.

One shakes his head and asks his fellow grievers why God is ‘targeting good people’. Another tells The Voice he hardly ever cries but wept uncontrollably when he learnt of the pastor’s apparent suicide.

Madoda’s death marks a sad, unexpected end to a life that promised much. Villages described him as a kind, humble man who was dedicated to God and always willing to help others.

Meanwhile, Badirwang urged people to always seek help whenever they have problems or are feeling stressed.

“I plead with people to seek help from elders and social workers or share their problems with those they trust rather than taking their lives,” he said.