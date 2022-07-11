Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CONCERNED: Salajwe villagers at a kgotla meeting

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

By

Published

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human bones and clothes believed to be of a man who went missing two months ago were found in the bush at Mokame lands.

The bones are said to have been found under a tree by a passerby who reported the incident to the police the same day on a Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that a human skull, human hair, black sweater and a red t-shirt were also found at the scene.

Botswana Police Acting Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed to this publication that on May 10th, 2022 the police received a report of a missing 36-year-old man of Mongane cattle post.

“The police in conjunction with the community embarked on a search for the missing man. Later on the 2nd July 2022, the police received a report that some bones were found at Mokane lands about 8-10 kilometres from Mongane cattle post,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“After the police rushed to the scene they found the bones and some clothes but we cannot conclusively say its human bones, both the clothes and bones were taken to Scottish Livingstone Hospital for a postmortem to be conducted,” he said noting that after the postmortem, further investigations will be carried out including a DNA test at the police forensic laboratory to verify if indeed the bones matched the missing person.

“Only the postmortem and DNA results will reveal if the bones are for the said missing person,” concluded Senior Superintendent Bagali.

However, disgruntled residents of Salajwe recently clashed with village Chief, Moala Gaerupe, at a kgotla meeting over the high numbers of people that go missing in the village.

The concerned residents during the meeting revealed that they only get to find the bones of their relatives after they have been missing for sometime.

The police indicated that from 2020 to May 2022 Salajwe has recorded five cases of missing people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...

6 days ago

News

A foul family affair

Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...

6 days ago

News

Khoemacau tragedy investigations still underway

Investigations into the deaths of two miners who tragically lost their lives in an underground mine accident at Khoemacau Copper mine in May this...

5 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

7 hours ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

5 days ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

3 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

4 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

12 hours ago
Advertisement