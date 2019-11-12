Husband beater back in court

A wife who has been accused of conniving with relatives to attack her husband has appeared in court this week to answer for assault, Bokang Mhitswe, 31, and her two brothers, Motse Phillips, 23, and Karabo Thobega 22, together with their cousin 23-year-old Katlego Sanako were all in court facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Mhitshwe by hitting him with a baseball bat on the head on the night of October 1st, at Motlhabane Police Camp in Thamaga.

Bokang and her brothers were represented by Mosweunyane while their cousin was represented by Legololo Relaeng.

During their mention for status hearing before Molepolole Principal Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng, Mosweunyane said as part of investigations, the accused were ordered not to interfere with the complaint (Mmoloki) but Mmoloki himself caused his wife, Bokang to violate bail conditions.

“In this regard we request the court to order the complainant not to contact the fourth accused pending conclusion of this matter. The assaulted husband took his wife’s cellphone, which contains evidence in the case. said the prosecutor.

The Voice has learnt two days after the accused were granted bail on October 9th, while communicating with the Social Welfare officer; Mmoloki borrowed Bokang’s cellphone and refused to return it.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Modise Masala testified in court that he was present at the time Mmoloki confiscated the phone from his wife.

“We were confused because the couple is married in community of property, the man said he is the one who bought the phone for the wife,” said Masala laughing.

Masala went on to tell the court that he would be forced to refer the matter to Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to avoid possible conflict of interest because the accused was a fellow cop.

Magistrate Resheng however objected to the prosecution plea requesting to be given a period of a month to type the matter and hand it over to (DPP) since they were left with the investigating officer’s statement.

Visibly annoyed Resheng said, “This is what delays cases. When I came to this court I found cases piled, if they were people they would be old with a white beard by now.”

The no nonsense magistrate then went on to order the accused to return the phone immediately and to stay away from the wife and not to make any physical or verbal communication with her and his in-laws except through the courts.

The prosecution has been ordered to serve the accused wife and her relatives with all the statements by October 21st, before the next mention scheduled for November 11th.