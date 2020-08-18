News
‘I forgive her…but i’ll never forget!’
Chief Masisi withdraws arson charges against former lover
Mabeskwa village Chief, Tshwaro Masisi this week forgave his abusive ex-girlfriend, Refilwe Masokola, and withdrew arson charges he had leveled against her.
Speaking in a telephone interview after successfully dropping the charges at the Magistrates court, the 43-year-old chief said that although his 25 –year- old ex had terrorized him, he didn’t want her to go to jail because she had children to take care of.
“When her parents came to ask for forgiveness on behalf of their daughter I told them that I had forgiven her but I did not wish to continue with the relationship.
“The reason why I cannot date her again is that I had suffered a lot in that relationship. My body had suffered enough,” said the chief.
He went on to reveal that the abuse he was subjected to included being stabbed with a knife, being hit with stones, and the most recent act of arson when she doused his house with petrol and burnt it.
Masokola allegedly torched the chief’s bedroom in a two and a half house on the 3rd of July at Mokuelele ward in Mabesekwa village after they had a misunderstanding.
“Apart from the fact that she has children to raise, I am a leader and an elder in the village so I can’t be seen to be sending the same people I am leading to jail and living in conflict with others,” said the Chief as he explained his reasons for the withdrawal of the charges.
He also said it wasn’t too difficult to forgive the young woman because he had realized that she was being influenced by some of her young and immature friends.
“ I once overheard one of her friends on the phone offering her petrol to commit arson,” said the chief.
The fire incident took place in the morning when the Chief was at work.
The residents saw smoke rising from the Chief’s yard and on the way to investigate, they met with Refilwe pushing a wheelbarrow loaded with her bags moving out of the Chief’s place where she had lived with him.
The Chief’s furniture was all gutted in the fire and he was only left with the clothes he was wearing that day.
Magistrate Game Mooketsi warned Chief Masisi that he could not change his mind and reinstate the charges in the future.
Sponsored ads
Bogolo’s jab?
It’s showtime for rap
‘I forgive her…but i’ll never forget!’
Mmamoribos unmasked
Francistown woman linked to dead man’s remains
DJ Jigga’Yo and Macc release Umama
Parliament turn to God
Stiger talks sex, love, and music
DCEC investigates 47 COVID-19 related corruption cases
Trid-ent and tested
No bail for ‘Bluetown boys’
Uncertain times
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
The hunter has become the hunted
BOMU’s fresh new look
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
News4 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News4 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News4 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News4 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News5 days ago
Welcome relief
-
News4 days ago
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
-
News3 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire