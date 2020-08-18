Chief Masisi withdraws arson charges against former lover

Mabeskwa village Chief, Tshwaro Masisi this week forgave his abusive ex-girlfriend, Refilwe Masokola, and withdrew arson charges he had leveled against her.

FREE AT LAST: Arson charges dropped agaisnt Refilwe Masokola

Speaking in a telephone interview after successfully dropping the charges at the Magistrates court, the 43-year-old chief said that although his 25 –year- old ex had terrorized him, he didn’t want her to go to jail because she had children to take care of.

“When her parents came to ask for forgiveness on behalf of their daughter I told them that I had forgiven her but I did not wish to continue with the relationship.

“The reason why I cannot date her again is that I had suffered a lot in that relationship. My body had suffered enough,” said the chief.

He went on to reveal that the abuse he was subjected to included being stabbed with a knife, being hit with stones, and the most recent act of arson when she doused his house with petrol and burnt it.

Masokola allegedly torched the chief’s bedroom in a two and a half house on the 3rd of July at Mokuelele ward in Mabesekwa village after they had a misunderstanding.

“Apart from the fact that she has children to raise, I am a leader and an elder in the village so I can’t be seen to be sending the same people I am leading to jail and living in conflict with others,” said the Chief as he explained his reasons for the withdrawal of the charges.

He also said it wasn’t too difficult to forgive the young woman because he had realized that she was being influenced by some of her young and immature friends.

“ I once overheard one of her friends on the phone offering her petrol to commit arson,” said the chief.

The fire incident took place in the morning when the Chief was at work.

The residents saw smoke rising from the Chief’s yard and on the way to investigate, they met with Refilwe pushing a wheelbarrow loaded with her bags moving out of the Chief’s place where she had lived with him.

The chief’s burnt house

The Chief’s furniture was all gutted in the fire and he was only left with the clothes he was wearing that day.

Magistrate Game Mooketsi warned Chief Masisi that he could not change his mind and reinstate the charges in the future.