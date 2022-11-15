Connect with us

I quit
Batisane Baliki

Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid being fired by parliament

A hardworking Umbrella for Democratic Change stalwart who led UDC to victory in Maun east in 2019 general elections has opted to resign before he could be fired by parliament.

Batisane Baliki who was a senior administration officer in the constituency office confirmed that he was aware that Parliament was planning to fire him from his job for an alleged misdeed, which he has declined to reveal.

“I was going to be fired anyway, but I resigned. We had a misunderstandings with the employer who is Parliament of Botswana and therefore I quit,” explained Baliki who was employed in the office of Maun East member of Parliament, Goretetse Kekgonegile.

Rumoured to have been bought by ruling Botswana Democratic party (BDP) with around P30 000 to join them, Baliki who insisted he was still the member of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) in good standing said, “Even if I was to be bought, I am not that cheap. I cannot be bought with such a small amount.”

He further added that, “I have heard those allegations about me being bought, but those are not true and I know they are being peddled by a certain councillor.”

Baliki admitted that some BDP members had tried to entice and coerce him to join their party but he was never at any point tempted to do so.

“I have been a member of BCP for the past 24 years. I helped the party which was then under UDC to win Maun East from BDP and I will still work hard and help the party retain the seat in 2024 because I am BCP,” said Baliki.

BCP was a member of opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the past general elections. UDC remains a main opposition party in Parliament and holding majority seats in North West region. In fact in North West, BDP was reduced to an opposition party as it holds very few seats in the council.

