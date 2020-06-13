Connect with us

I will be starting to speak out- Khama

9 mins ago

Former President, Ian Khama, has vowed to break a long held unwritten rule which forbids former presidents from criticising their successors.

Speaking at the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) first anniversary at Tlotlo Hotel this week, Khama said as a citizen he has the right to express his views if things are not done right. “Former President of the United States of America, Barrack Obama is starting to talk about Donald Trump’s poor management, Trump is a racist and myself too I’m a citizen of this country and will not just sit back when I see that things are wrong. I will be starting to speak out,”he said.

The BPF patron, also dismissed allegations doing rounds that he harboured ambitions of rejoining the ruling party. “Even if I consider going back to Botswana Democratic Party, it will not be under the current leadership. People there are depressed and demoralized by what is happening there,” he said.

He added that the current BDP does not represent Batswana but individuals.

Meanwhile BPF President, Biggie Butale, says his party will in the coming weeks welcome new members to its fold, among them former Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Butale said that a number of people have shown interest in joining their party. “We are starting our campaign for the next elections now,” he said.

Thabang in court for common nuisance

20 hours ago

June 12, 2020

Local Jazz Artist, Thabang Gaarogwe, is facing one count of common nuisance after he allegedly harassed Copyright Society of Botswana Chief Executive Officer Lesego Solotate.

On Wednesday the ‘Ke a Gana’ hit maker was summoned to Old Naledi Customary Court where his case was set for hearing on the 17th of June.

Last month Garogwe and other artists are said to have confronted the CEO at his office demanding payments for royalties and they allegedly locked him up in the boardroom.

The confrontation allegedly followed a lengthy wait for royalties by the concerned artists.

Speaking to The Voice Online, Garogwe said all they wanted was their money as they sacrifice a lot to record their music.

He said their industry was affected by Covid-19 since music festivals and corporate events were cancelled, so they demanded their royalties for survival.

“He walked out of our meeting and we had to stop him by closing the door so that we could talk. We have bills to pay and we spend a lot of money recording the music. We work so hard and it is painful that Cosbots leadership is not taking us seriously. Two weeks after we went to his office, we received royalties. I got P2000, for 13 months. That money cannot even record a song, it is an insult. Something is not done right, this organisation needs to be investigated. As musicians we need to continue standing for our rights and no one can do that better than ourselves. These are challenging times for us,” said Garogwe.

He said Cosbots is supposed to pay their royalties after every six months and they never do it.

Garogwe said it was unfortunate because broadcasters pay their royalties and Cosbots decide to keep it, which he said is disrespect that he will never tolerate. He said the organisation was audited but they never received the report from CIPA as musicians.

SERVED: Criminal summons
APYL President steps down

20 hours ago

June 12, 2020

Alliance for Progressives Youth League president, Jacob Kelebeng will not be seeking a re-election when the party’s youth structure goes for this year’s congress.

The congress which was supposed to be held this month has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 regulations.

Although he refused to give reasons for his decision, Kelebeng confirmed to this publication that he was not defending his position. “When AP was formed two years ago, I was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Young Progressives League as the President. It wasn’t an easy journey given the time frame towards general elections, but I believe we served the youth and entire Purple Movement with diligence. I think I have done my part and I have since taken a decision not to contest in the upcoming Youth League Congress,” he said.

Kelebeng further added that his decision does not mean he will be lost to politics. “I will continue as an activist or seek a more challenging position. I believe there are other capable youth who will be ready to take up the baton and continue from where I left.”

The party’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale, confirmed Kelebeng’s departure from the the youth structure and commended him for his dedication. “He served the AP diligently as our founding Youth League President. His commitment to AP foundational ideals as well as his excellent work ethics has made our party, a leading voice for all progressive young people of Botswana. He successfully lobbied the party policy forum for a 50 percent quota for young people, women and other marginalised groups in our constitution”

