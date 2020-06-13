I will be starting to speak out- Khama

Former President, Ian Khama, has vowed to break a long held unwritten rule which forbids former presidents from criticising their successors.

Speaking at the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) first anniversary at Tlotlo Hotel this week, Khama said as a citizen he has the right to express his views if things are not done right. “Former President of the United States of America, Barrack Obama is starting to talk about Donald Trump’s poor management, Trump is a racist and myself too I’m a citizen of this country and will not just sit back when I see that things are wrong. I will be starting to speak out,”he said.

The BPF patron, also dismissed allegations doing rounds that he harboured ambitions of rejoining the ruling party. “Even if I consider going back to Botswana Democratic Party, it will not be under the current leadership. People there are depressed and demoralized by what is happening there,” he said.

He added that the current BDP does not represent Batswana but individuals.

Meanwhile BPF President, Biggie Butale, says his party will in the coming weeks welcome new members to its fold, among them former Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Butale said that a number of people have shown interest in joining their party. “We are starting our campaign for the next elections now,” he said.