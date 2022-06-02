IDM Fancistown hosts prospective students to an open day

Institute of Development Management hosted its prospective students to an open day at prestigious campus in Francistown.

For his part, the campus Manager Elijah Moakofhi welcomed the prospective students whose main objective was to give the applicants detailed information on the institution and the courses they have been admitted for.

“You have made the right decision by applying for admission at IDM. We are a reputable institution with a proven track record,” Moakofhi said.

For her part, Taboka Mosweu, IDM alumni for the CIPS professional Diploma in Procurement and Supply encouraged those that have applied for the course that they have made the right decision.

“Procurement profession is an integral part of any economy. The beauty about this profession is that it is generic. One does not have to work in a specific sector, that is, all sectors require procurement professionals. You have chosen the right institution because IDM is the center of excellence where almost all professionals have studied with,” she closed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The institute is currently open for admissions for the July 2022 intake. Follow them at Institute of Development Management.