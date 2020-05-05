News
Illegal sanitizer manufacturers granted bail
Gaborone Regional Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, this Tuesday granted bail to three Zimbabwean men accused of unlawfully manufacturing and selling hand sanitizers.
The three, Christopher Karimbika (30), Samson Chinga (31) and Mali Mazorodze 37 were arrested by Mogoditshane police at a warehouse in Mmopane Block 1 on the 15th of April.
Court heard that the accused persons were found in possession of big containers of sanitizers some labelled ‘Sunlight Sanitizer’.
Investigating Officer, Detective Morapedi, of Mogoditshane Police pleaded with court not to grant the accused persons bail indicating that they are a flight risk and likely to abscond.
He said Mali has a residence permit while Mazorodze’s passport has expired and Chinga does not have any travel documents.
He said it appears the accused have distributed a lot of the illegal sanitizers and the investigations are ongoing to seize them from the market.
“We are yet to identify some of the possible witnesses. The investigating team is still waiting for the report from Forensic and Botswana Bureau of Standards. We are not sure if they used the correct and right amount of chemicals to manufacture those sanitizers and they are likely to put people’s health at risk. If they are to be granted bail they are likely to temper with the police investigations,” said Morapedi.
Regional Magistrate Makofi dismissed the prosecution’s plea and granted the three accused persons conditional bail.
He ordered that they each pay P5 000 cash and provide two sureties who shall each bind themselves in the like sum.
They were ordered not to commit any offence in line with Covid-19 regulations and not to interfere with the police investigations.
The Magistrate also ordered that the three should report themselves fortnightly to the Investigating Officer at Mogoditshane Police Station.
The case continues on the 27th of August when the three will be appearing for mention and prosecution update court on their investigations.
News
We needed more time- Saleshando
Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has complained of disorganization within the government following the adjournment of a special parliament meeting this afternoon.
In an interview with this publication, the Member of Parliament for Maun West said they were given copies of the new government gazette this morning and were expected to deliberate on it in the afternoon. “I am talking of a Gazette which has 19 clauses that needed to be amended.”
He said that initially, on Sunday they were given a different copy of the Extraordinary Government Gazette which was published on the 30th April and only had two clauses, something he said they didn’t have a problem with since they had more time to look at it, but were surprised to see a new one being introduced today. “The attorney General took us through the new gazette during the General Assembly in the morning and we were expected to debate it in the afternoon. It’s impossible because we have to consult on a number of issues.”
He said that the embarrassment could have been avoided if there was no crisis in the leadership of the country. “We have crisis within the leadership especially during the Covid 19,” he added.
The special parliament will however continue tomorrow after this afternoon’s adjournment which was done to give MPs time to study and consult the proposed amendments.
News
Jwaneng town mayor wins COVID -19 tender
Jwaneng Town mayor, Olga Ditsie has come under fire for winning Covid-19 food relief tender.
Through her company, Ditsie investment the mining town mayor has benefited from the programme much to the chagrin of many local businessmen.
A disgruntled councillor told The Voice in an interview that some local businesses have expressed disappointment at the council’s decision to award the mayor the Covid-19 food relief tender ahead of more deserving candidates.
“The main query here is that she is gainfully employed and is still on her mayoral job salary. We feel that such tenders should have been reserved for those that have been seriously affected by the pandemic and the lockdown,” another source from within the council said.
“It is a conflict of interest in my view. She should have absolved herself from such tenders to give struggling businesses a chance to stay afloat,” opined another concerned council employee.
Reached for a comment Ditsie did not deny that she had won the tender.
” Yes I will not deny it, my company has been engaged to provide services but that is only because the company has been doing so for the past years. Council has been engaging my general dealer for many years now. I have had the company since 2003,way before I got into politics and before winning the mayoral seat,” Ditsie explained.
The vibrant Jwaneng mayor further explained that she did not sit on the board that awarded the tender.
“My company is one of the 22 companies that have been awarded the tender simply out of merit because I have the capacity to supply. There is no conflict of interest there,” she said.
This is not the first time a mayor was slammed for winning a tender from her own council.
Recently the Francistown mayor also received backlash after his company also benefitted from the food relief programme.
Meanwhile the economic food relief programme has been tipped to cost Government a staggering P 150 870 083 and will be rolled out to vulnerable families.
When addressing the nation on Monday evening, President Mokgweetsi Masisi stated that 300,156 households have been assessed and 244,080 have been recommended for assistance.
“Government will scale up the distribution process of food packages and this assistance will continue until the situation regarding the containment of COVID-19 is fully under control,” Masisi said.
