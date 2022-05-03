I’m in the dark

Kgamane not aware of his suspension

By Wednesday night, Bangwato Regent, Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane, was not aware of his alleged suspension from his post.

On Wednesday morning, social media was awash with news of his suspension apparently announced by the Minister of Local Government, Kgotla Autlwetse.

In an interview with The Voice, Kgamane, who was travelling from Gaborone to Serowe, said he learnt about the social media news from his children when he arrived in Gaborone that morning.

“I’m not aware. I’ve haven’t received any communication from the ministry, and hopefully I’ll learn everything tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

Kgamane has found himself increasingly between a rock and a hard place as the battle between former President Ian Khama and his predecessor, Mokgweetsi Masisi rages on.

In December, the Ministry wrote to Kgamane expressing its displeasure about some of the meetings held at Serowe main kgotla to discuss Khama’s whereabouts.

The letter, according to close observers, was literally barring Bangwato from holding kgotla meetings where Khama was the agenda.

The Voice could not get hold of Minister Autlwetse, who was also travelling to Gaborone following a meeting with Ngwato royals in Serowe that morning.

However, a close source revealed to The Voice that the Minister made it clear that Kgamane was suspended for allowing a series of unauthorised kgotla meetings at the main royal kgotla.

The tension in Serowe has divided the village in half as the pro-Khama group accuse Autlwetse of failing to take a neutral position in their failed attempts to calm the raging inferno between the former and his predecessor.

A Ngwato tribesman, Autlwetse has been labelled a traitor by Khama loyalists for his role in the ongoing saga.

The minister has, however, stuck to his guns, exercising his ministerial powers.

In early April, Minister Autlwetse gave Kgamane a stern warning, barring him from taking any instructions from Khama or convene meetings whose agendas are outside the purpose of a kgotla.

The troubled regent was reminded that he reports to the minister and is only allowed to perform the functions of a Kgosi as permitted by the Bogosi Act and the relevant statutes.