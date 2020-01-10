Sports
I’m not a juju man
*Mwanga returns to Francistown after 15 years
In 2005, after guiding Ecco City Greens to a ninth-placed finish in the St Louis Premier League, Zambian born coach Stanley Mwanga headed south to take up a new challenge as the Head Coach of Gaborone United.
The well-travelled trainer has not lived in the second city since.
Now, 15 years later, Mwanga is back in the city that made him.
The 62-year-old was appointed Tafic Sporting Club’s Head Coach on 1st January, replacing Zimbabwean mentor Saul Chaminuka.
Mwanga pulled a shocker when he resigned as Extension Gunners coach on Christmas Eve.
“I left Gunners simply because they were not paying me,” explained Mwanga in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon.
“It was an honour and a privilege to coach Gunners but I had gone for six months without pay,” stated the veteran tactician.
Although they parted on a sad note, Mwanga speaks fondly of the Lobatse giants. After just six month with the team, he believes they are the best supported side in the country.
“It’s visible everywhere – from the taxi drivers to the women who sell on the streets, Gunners is a big team!” he said.
After playing a total of 15 matches, winning five, drawing two and losing eight, Mwanga left the Lobatse outfit with 11 points and precariously placed in 11th place, just one point above the relegation zone.
Ironically, one of the victories was a 5-1 thrashing of Tafic back in November.
Incidentally, the Francistowners are also on 11 points and currently lie 13th in the log, a point above Notwane and Molepolole City and five points above rock bottom Miscellaneous.
“Even though we defeated them, I was impressed with the way Tafic played. If you know me well, I’m all about putting the ball on the ground and quick transitions. That is why I rejected other offers and took this job.”
The journeyman tactician, who has coached teams such as Township Rollers, BDF XI, Prisons XI, Motlakase Power Dynamos, Miscellaneous and Uniao Flamingo Santos, is under no illusions at the mammoth task ahead.
“It’s not a good position to be in. But I’ve been around long enough to know what is required of me. My wish is to see Tafic remaining in the league and then see what will happen in the 2020/21 season,” said Mwanga, who ruefully admits that because of the unpredictable nature of football, there’s no guarantee he’ll still be at Tafic next season even if he performs well.
“When I took over at BDF XI in 2009, they were 14th on the log and I guided them to a fourth placed finish. However, I was still fired at the end of the season because management felt I should have won the league,” he recalled animatedly, the 11-year-old memory clearly still festering.
Mwanga maintains that a similar fate befell him during his reign at Ecco City Greens, where he laid the foundations for the club’s history-making 2006/07 League triumph.
“We were doing well, but management decided to rope in Barry Dakar because I refused to use juju,” he said before exclaiming solemnly, “I’m a Christian, not a juju man!”
The Reds’ faithful supporters will be desperate for their new messiah’s prayers to be answered to save their team from the dreaded axe.
Matjiminyenga has been in and out of the elite league in the last decade.
Since finishing as runners up by a single point to LCS Gunners in 1992/93 season, their highest ever finish, the Reds have never looked like Championship material.
Can a man who himself has never won the league bring back the glory days?
Mwanga believes he can.
In fact he tells Voice Sports that he was close to winning the league in 1994 as a player/coach with the now defunct Tasc FC.
“We lost it on the last day. I remember it was a double header at the National Stadium. Log leaders Gunners were up against Notwane and we squared off against BMC. Sadly we drew 1-1 while Gunners won 2-1 to be crowned the 1993/94 Champions,” recalled Mwanga, before leaping from the past to the present and turning his attention to the task at hand.
“I’ve looked at the players at Tafic – there’s talent there and with time, this team can be a formidable side,” he said, glancing at his watch for the umpteenth time.
It was time for the veteran’s midday nap, before his afternoon training session.
Tafic’s long-suffering fans will be hoping Mwanga can rouse the sleeping giants from their long slumber.
Sports
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Rollers signs Ghanaian striker
On Tuesday afternoon, Botswana Premier League Defending Champions Township Rollers announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie from the embattled Kenyan side Gor Mahia.
The financially strapped Kenyan League Champions could not hold on to their prized asset after losing their technical sponsor Sportpesa in August 2019.
Popa Popa acted swiftly and snapped up the highly rated lanky striker who had already rattled the net six times in 11 matches.
Standing at an imposing 1.85m, Afriyie who joined Mahia at the start of the season has been likened to former Manchester City and Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor.
The towering goal poacher joined Serbian side FK Vojvodina during the 2016/17 season, but left a year later after failing to make a single appearance in the Serbian Super League.
He later joined Mexican side Murciélagos who were unfortunately relegated at the end of the season due to financial issues, forcing the striker to make his back to Africa.
The hard to please Rollers fans will be hoping the Ghanaian will solve their nagging goal scoring challenge.
It is this inconsistency in front of goal that is believed to have cost former coach Tomas Trucha his job.
The Czech Republican was fired last week, and Zacharia Muzadzi elevated to the caretaker coach position.
The Blues are currently forth on the log tied on 28 points with Jwaneng Galaxy who have a superior goal difference.
On Sunday they take on a relegation threatened Notwane at the national stadium.
Toronto are sitting on position 14 with just 10 points and will be looking to avenge the 2-1 first round loss against their city rivals.
This will be Muzadzi’s first test as the interim Head Coach. The tactician told Voice Sport that he expects Notwane to put on a fierce battle.
“Even when our opponents are not doing well, they always up their game when they play against us, so I expect a very tough match,” he said.
Muzadzi said his players are not used to being in this position at this time of the season.
“It’s new to them but with the intense training we started on Saturday, I believe we’ll reclaim our spot,” he said.
The coach said three of his players Segolame Boy, Maano Ditshupo and Jackson Lesole are still nursing their injuries and won’t be available on Saturday.
Afriyie who’s still sorting out his papers will also be watching from the stands.
Meanwhile, just across the road and upbeat Notwane Public Relations Director Ace Orapeleng said all their players reported for training on Monday and are ready for the game.
“Playing Rollers is a motivation on its own and every player want to be in the starting 11 so the morale is high in the camp,” he said.
“This is our home game and I urge our supporters to come in large numbers to boost the boys’ morale,” pleaded Orapeleng.
Sports
Festive fun
I had a good festive season. I spent ample time relaxing with my family, so there is nothing I can complain about.
Furthermore, I am happy that everyone in the football circles is back and all looking sharp and hungry to compete.
INJURY UPDATE
I am back and now training with the team. The recovery process went well and it is looking promising.
It is a matter of working hard to regain my sharpness and I will take it from there.
In addition, I am happy to be back because I am hungry to help the team.
INTO THE GALAXY AGAIN
Jwaneng Galaxy are a top side. We have faced them three times already this season so know exactly what to expect.
Although it will not be easy, we are ready for them because with the quality we have, on our day we can beat anybody.
We cannot afford to drop any points at this time of the season, even against a team of Galaxy’s calibre.
THE UNSTOPPABLE REDS
The English Premier League is usually a very competitive league but this season Liverpool have been far too good for everyone else.
They are unstoppable and, even though there’s still a long way to go, the Reds will surely be crowned champions.
They are 13 points clear with a game in hand on second-placed Leicester City and have only dropped two points all season – it’s incredible really!
Liverpool’s league form is especially impressive when you consider their hectic schedule and all the other competitions they are involved in.
Sports
Table tennis team eye regional glory
Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) says the build up to next month’s Region 5 games in Lesotho is going according to plan despite a few hiccups.
In a brief interview with Voice Sport, BTTA National Para Team Coach, Godirileone Bagwasi said, “I think our preparations have been on point thus far.
“Moreover, I am confident that we are going there to compete not to add numbers.”
However, Bagwasi conceded that a number of obstacles have risen, including lack of funds, transport and accommodation for players.
“This has made it difficult for them to train to their fullest potential,” he confirmed.
Botswana will be sending an 11-memebr squad to Lesotho, consisting of four men, four ladies and three para players.
At the weekend, the national team unveiled their new kit as part of their four-year sponsorship with Stag International worth P476, 000.
Speaking to Voice Sport on the sidelines, the men’s top ranked player, Tshenolo Mooketsi, 21, admitted they would be facing the unknown in the mountains.
“The coaches are pushing us to new limits because we will be up against opponents that we have never played against before. We do not know their strengths and weaknesses thus we need to be ready come the big day,” said Mooketsi, who has set himself and his teammates high goals for the regional competition.
“I want to be ranked 1st in the Southern Africa region and I would like to see my country collecting Gold medals. I believe the players that have been called up are impressive and have been consistent in the domestic tournaments hence we will certainly cause havoc in Lesotho,” predicted the youngster, his eyes alight with excitement.
The games run from 9 – 12 December, and as well as Team BW and the hosts, will feature: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Ads
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Double murder suspect denied bail
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Festive fun
2020 fashion shopping tricks
An inside job?
Was it payback?
Popa keeper’s women woes
Monarch new year bash
Meet & greet cocktail Party
An impressive Skycosite BW
Mckenzie makes a move
Utilise local talent
Shamele drops double story
The King of Kwasa
Building a service empire
Financial transaction tax: another way to broaden revenue
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Public cautioned against mob justice
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Popa keeper’s women woes
Double identity suspect denied bail
Double murder suspect denied bail
An inside job?
Meet & greet cocktail Party
Was it payback?
Mckenzie makes a move
Shamele drops double story
Monarch new year bash
Utilise local talent
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
An impressive Skycosite BW
The King of Kwasa
Financial transaction tax: another way to broaden revenue
Building a service empire
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Politics3 weeks ago
Boko explains absence from public
-
News3 weeks ago
Daughter -in- law from hell
-
News3 weeks ago
Molebatsi calls for internal roads
-
News3 weeks ago
Murder accused mum weeps for her kids
-
News3 weeks ago
Children say I am a witch, husband says I am a b*#@h
-
News3 weeks ago
No water, no tea!
-
News3 weeks ago
Moroka’s murky misery
-
News3 weeks ago
Govt’s Nkange debt