I’m not intimidated- Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi says he is not intimidated by his predecessor, Ian Khama’s use of strong words that suggest that the country’s reputation will experience a ‘crash landing’ in the eyes of the international community.
Masisi’s remarks on Tuesday followed Khama’s media briefing a day earlier at Maharaj Conference Centre where he updated journalists on the recent incarceration of Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agent, Wilheminah Mphoeng Maswabi where he was implicated, together with former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi and South African businesswoman Bridget Motsepe-Radebe.
In his thinly veiled attack, Khama accused Masisi and his government of bringing disrepute to the country’s image and noted that when the truth comes out the country’s reputation will experience a ‘crash landing’.
When addressing the media following his Kenya trip on Tuesday, Masisi said from where he stands, he sits comfortably in the full knowledge and out of complete confidence in Botswana’s justice system that finally the truth will emerge.
Masisi said anybody who feels injured by the process and allegations, is free to approach the courts of law and seek redress.
He said as head of state he has a job to do and that he intends to do it to the best of his ability.
Masisi added that having difference of ideas with his former boss does not necessarily have to result in a court case or investigations.
The President noted that everyone is entitled to their views and that there is nothing he can do when an investigation takes a particular direction as his interference will mean poor judgement and governance.
“Every citizen in this country is perceived to be innocent until proven guilty. It is true that the issues that have come before us have dented our image. Should we because we are afraid our image will be dented sweep those cases under the carpet? Tell me what kind of society we would create if we did that. Botswana has not changed even a bit and we are where we are because we chose to be where we are,” said Masisi.
Responding to the court petitions against the ruling party on alleged elections rigging the President said the matter was serious and that he intended to apply his mind to it, which is why he was planning to meet his cabinet to get full advice.
He said what is at test was the integrity of their governance and not just him and Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
Masisi noted that the recent elections were not only conducted on the basis of the Electoral Act, but also requirements of the constitution that have always been used and said people must ask yourselves why this time.
“Where are we getting ridiculous incredibleness of questioning the legitimacy of our electoral law which has not been altered since the last elections? We had actually put a law in place which would have allowed the use of electronic voting machine to vote and the very same protagonists challenged it. Isn’t it curious that you also need to travel to a neighbouring country with whom we have diplomatic relations and you seek to stir and want to cause instability on the basis of imaginations? You must ask yourselves what the motives of these other citizens are. I have decided over time to remain quiet and ignore a lot of abuse. The time I respond, I will respond so fully and you won’t ask what I said. They will never try again, ask them to keep quiet, their time has passed,” he quipped.
Death on the blue train
*BR CRITICISED FOR FATAL CRASH
This week’s fatal accident involving the north-bound Botswana Railways (BR) Passenger Train has exposed a total disregard for safety measures by the Parastatal management.
As the relentless rain lashed down on the land, at around 0200 on Tuesday morning, a BR Express with 400 people on board derailed near Palla-Road.
While all the passengers were safely evacuated, two crew members lost their lives. Several more were injured.
It has since emerged that the situation could have been worse had a driver on the south-bound train not defied orders from his superiors to proceed with the trip.
The Voice learnt that the brave driver took a decision to return to Francistown after encountering a flooded area in Moreomabele.
“Management insisted that he should proceed to Gaborone, but he’d have none of it because he believed it was too risky. He then reversed all the way back to Francistown and the train was ultimately grounded,” revealed a concerned employee of the parastatal.
The Voice was informed that the driver put his job on the line and stood his ground when he was ordered to proceed to Gaborone despite the hazardous wet conditions.
“This is a driver who was once involved in a near fatal accident and was admitted in an Intensive Care United for days,” explained the BR insider, adding the driver was right to return to Francistown.
“That train should never have left in the first place! It was wet and dangerous and would almost certainly have ended in disaster!” The Voice was further told that in another incident involving BR, a locomotive and a luggage van (BCV) derailed in Zimbabwe on Saturday. The accident was kept a secret.
“As a result of the Zimbabwean accident the passenger train to the south (501) did not run on Saturday because the trains share the generator van, which at the moment was involved in an accident in Zimbabwe,” insisted the source.
The upset employee further claimed health and safety issues are brazenly flouted in the national rail carrier.
“I can without a doubt tell you that the drinking water on the train is not safe to drink. There are two containers that are filled with water every day and sadly none of the containers has a drainage plug. This means there’s no way the container can be cleaned!”
However, in an interview with The Voice on Wednesday afternoon, Botswana Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) Squander Baitshepi denied any knowledge of the Zimbabwe accident.
Baitshepi insisted this was news to him, before he warned that his battery was dying. His phone was still not back on air at the time of going to press.
In a Press Release on Tuesday BR assured the public that investigations into the cause of the deadly accident would be conducted by the Directorate of Accident Investigation.
Two for the cane, one for prison
*ALCOHOL THIEVES RECEIVE DIFFERENT PUNISHMENTS
Three thirsty Thamaga thieves who stole P1, 512 worth of booze received a painful taste of justice on Tuesday when two were sentenced to six strokes of the cane.
Although his bottom was spared a thrashing, 22-year-old Kagiso Keolebile’s punishment was slightly hotter.
Instead, Molepolole Magistrates Court saw it fit to send the convicted thief to prison for three years.
Keolebile was handed a stiffer sentence because he was a second-time offender, having been convicted of theft in April.
Despite receiving a two-year suspended jail term and five strokes of the cane, Keolebile failed to learn his lesson.
Just four months later, on August 30, the unremorseful man, this time accompanied by 23-year-old Thabo Ralebekwa and Lorato Mmereki, 22, broke into Sego bar in Thamaga village.
The trio helped themselves to numerous bottles of alcohol – including Castle Lite, Black label and Hunters Gold – making off with their loot as the sun was rising.
However, they didn’t get far and were later arrested by the police with assistance from Security Systems personnel.
The three subsequently led the cops to the river, where they had buried the stolen beer.
The liquor, the pick-axe they dug their hole with and the iron crowbar used to break into the bar were all exhibited before court.
When sentencing the thieves this week, Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi ruefully noted that crime was on the rise in Thamaga.
Determined to make an example of the three, Rammapudi said, “The court is concerned that there was damage of property and valuable property being alcohol. The accused acted out of selfishness being lazy people who rely on other people’s sweat. “A strong message has to be sent to the youth. I am also concerned that they are the notorious gangsters from Thamaga and the court shall deal with them harshly to rebuke such crimes.”
Turning her attention to the re-offending Keolebile, the no-nonsense Magistrate said, “Within four-months time he committed a similar crime which informs the court about his character that it’s unrepentant. The other accused, Ralebekwa and Mmereki, are first offenders and they still have room to repent.”
Keolebile will spend the next three years of his life in prison while the other two received six lashes and 18 months wholly suspended for two years on condition they do not commit a similar offence.
They will do well to learn from Keolebile’s mistake!
Former F/Town Mayor escapes jail
Former Francistown Mayor, James Kgalajwe narrowly escaped jail on Tuesday when the three-week warrant of arrest against him was dropped.
Francistown Magistrate Court had ordered Kgalajwe’s arrest on 19 November for failure to pay child maintenance amounting to P1, 500.
It emerged the one-time Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) loyalist had skipped five P300 monthly payments – an order that dates back to 31 December 2011.
He was served with summons on 7 November but failed to avail himself.
During Tuesday’s brief mention – a mention that Kgalajwe did not attend – State Prosecutor Mbatshi Mafa informed court the politician had paid his debt.
“I got the receipt from Kgalajwe’s lawyer that he has paid,” revealed Mafa, news that subsequently led to Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi withdrawing the matter.
A long-time BDP member, Kgalajwe left the ruling party earlier this year to join the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).
He stood in the recent general elections in Francistown East but finished last out of the constituency’s four candidates, managing just 354 votes, compared to the eventual winner, BDP’s Buti Billy, who received 4, 651 votes.
