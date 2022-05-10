Impressive turn up for taste of Africa

Despite the downpour on Saturday, the organisers of the inaugural Taste of Africa festival were impressed by the attendance.

The event, which was held at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng had attracted artists from Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.

Revellers enjoyed music of different genres and African cuisine.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Kenramzzy Media Spokesperson, Mercy Ramojela said the event went according to their expectation.

She said the rain nearly ruined their programme during the day but they continued when it stopped in the evening.

“The show was well attended and the VIP tickets were sold out. I am glad all the artists who had confirmed their attendance showed up and their performance was great. There were minor glitches which we hope to fix for the next event and we hope it will be bigger than this inaugural one,” said Ramojela

One of the notable performances was that of Dikakapa who has been missing on the showbiz scene for years.

The Selempu hit group spokesperson, Moagi Jumbo Lekone said they are back in the studio working on a new album.

“We are working on an album, which is almost complete and very soon it will be out for sale. We are also working on a DVD for our third album Mooka. Promoters should be ready for shows and corporate bookings,” said Lekone