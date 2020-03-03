Politics
Increase constituencies- Kekgonegile
There is a national outcry of none parliamentary representation of women, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians in parliament.
Outspoken Member of Parliament for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile’s maiden parliamentary contribution this week has not been without controversy.
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) member’s view to have the number of constituencies increased, left fellow legislators and the public gallery with dropped jaws and social media awash with mixed opinions.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the former trade unionist who also called for an inclusive representation that caters for marginalized groups including gays and lesbians.
You have been in parliament for more than four months now, what is your impression?
Being an MP is a tough job with huge responsibilities, long hours and massive expectations from the nation.
I am of the view that the 12th parliament is vibrant and has hit the ground running.
The working relationship is positive, especially with Ministers hence my belief that there will be a significant paradigm shift at the end of 5 years if extreme party partisan politics does not emerge during the course of our term.
You recently responded to the SONA and Budget speeches, what were your talking points?
The SONA didn’t give much indications to where the country will be in the next five years.
No timelines were set on specific issues such as constitutional review, no job targets, no education crisis fixing mechanisms, independence of parliament and others. It was more of ongoing projects progress report.
The budget speech was quite inspirational on a number of sectors and far lacking on others with continuation of BDP fixation on unnecessary excessive military spending at the expense of growing sectors which could add value to the livelihoods of a common person.
Expectation of a transformational and diversification development budget is to spend more on manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, sports and arts, not military assets.
This week you raised a point in Parliament on the need to increase constituencies, explain it further.
The fact remains the load of work of parliamentarians in the North West, Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Southern, Kweneng and Central is overwhelming.
Given that Batswana may keep direct representation through first past the post electoral system, the delimitation exercise must add at least 15 to the current 57 to make 72 constituencies.
There is a national outcry of non-parliamentary representation of women, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians, which the constitutional and electoral reviews must address through proportional representation of at least 20%, resulting in a hybrid electoral system.
That will add 15 to the 72 and end up with 87 constituencies in the country and that is my view of addressing excessive load of work of some parliamentarians and the out cry of the marginalized groups.
What’s you view on the call to downsize the number of Ministries?
Currently Cabinet makes 40% of the total parliament and 60% of BDP parliamentarians, hence all Cabinet decisions are rubber stamped in BDP caucuses and in parliament.
The arrangement will never be beneficial to any democratic dispensation as it benefits the President in getting his decisions through the structures rather than the country.
Secondly, we are a small economy with a very small population of which our emphasis should be on strong policies and protocols rather than number of people overseeing these protocols and policies. Cabinet must be reduced to at least 18.
The UDC filed a petition against vote rigging and BCP as coalition partners was a bit quiet, why?
It was a UDC petition and handled at UDC level through UDC structures supported by all members.
We are not yet a merger hence structures are led by deployees from individual parties and depending on the project at hand, it may happen that cadres handling one UDC project are deployees from one party as they are leading those structures.
Given the public scrutiny as per your question, maybe going forward we should be cautious that deployment in structures and projects is reflective of all of us.
Is it not because you (BCP) didn’t believe there was ever any rigging?
Even those who didn’t believe that 2019 elections were rigged must have been convinced by the attitude of the IEC by strongly blocking every effort to verify their facts.
I am of the view that we started the process late as pointers show that even the 2014 elections were rigged of which we should have requested for their verification.
At party level, which position are you intending to contest for?
I intend to contest for the Publicity Secretary post though consultations are ongoing.
What is the way forward for the UDC working model?
Political coalitions remain the future of modern day politics but we can’t be coalitions forever, there comes a time when we must talk beyond coalitions otherwise this five year political circle will be our destiny into eternity.
What legacy do you intend to leave behind?
I would love to raise the representation bar high so that in my absence our representation remains good quality.
I also intend to build strong bonds among community institutions for checks and balances, and ensuring better livelihoods for our people.
Politics
Crippled BMD not filling vacant posts
Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) will not fill vacant positions that were created by resignations of some party members.
The notable positions include that of the Vice President that came after resignation of Dr Tlamelo Mmatli, Women’s League President, Rhoda Sekgororoane and National Organising Secretary, Freddie Ramodise.
When addressing members of the media this week, the party Chairman, Nehemiah Modubule said that they were not going to fill the post until a party congress which will be held in July.
Although there has been a circular about BMD Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole having been appointed as Ambassador to South Africa, Modubule dismissed knowledge of such an appointment.
“We are not aware of his appointment and even if he is appointed we will not fill his post but allow the Deputy Secretary to act until congress.”
The former Member of Parliament for Lobatse said that his party learnt a lesson from their experience with the Umbrella for Democratic Change who fired them from the coalition.
“One of the lessons learnt is that in our anxiety to meet public clamour for an opposition united around Moono, we neglected to grow and consolidate our own movement. We devoted all our energies to building the UDC into the force it became. The expulsion from the UDC proved fatal to our chances of doing well during general elections.”
He said that they will do now what they would have done in 2012 and grow and consolidate the BMD so that if it should in the future forge an alliance with other parties, it will be strong enough to hold its own in any election.
“We will for the next three to four years be growing and consolidating our membership, establishing and strengthening structures in constituencies and regions and preparing to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 elections alone or with an alliance.”
“We rushed into the alliance politics and that was a mistake, we will not repeat it,” he added.
Politics
Boko to retain BNF presidency
LEAKED LOBBYLISTS SHOWS BOKO UNOPPOSED
Botswana National Front (BNF) President, Duma Boko is likely to retain his position as party president without a hassle if leaked lobby lists are anything to go by.
The BNF is scheduled to hold its elective congress in July where all central committee positions will be up for grabs.
Boko’s future as both BNF and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President seemed uncertain for a while following the coalition’s defeat in the 2019 general elections.
Although the media was awash with reports about certain quarters of the BNF calling for his resignation information coming from within the BNF this week has indicated that Boko is still the preferred candidate for the presidency ahead of everyone else.
The move to retain him will apparently come as a shock to many as some had expected Boko’s Vice President, Prince Dibeela to challenge for the top position.
However, Dibeela’s name is not only missing from the lobby list but he is also not even seeking re-election to the vice presidency.
Three lobby groups have emerged and Marcus Chimbombi has deputized Boko in two groups while Philip Khwae’s name has appeared in the third group as Boko’s deputy.
The BNF masses trust in Noah Salakae looks set to retain his position as party treasurer while Ketlhalefile Motshegwa is also set to remain the Secretary General.
Another notable favourite is Kago Mokotedi who has been earmarked for Publicity Secretary with the incumbent; Justin Hunyepa is to be deployed to Labour.
This week, the party’s SG, Moeti Mohwasa refused to be engaged on who was likely to contest for what position, arguing that all party members should wait for the right time. “It will be against the party rules and regulations if I talk about campaigns now,” Mohwasa said.
“ Boko will not campaign for the position. He will go on a country tour in preparation for the Congress and then let members simply decide on his future at the congress,” said an inside source who went on to explain that Boko was not desperate for a comeback.
Meanwhile, a tight schedule is expected to commence, as the BNF prepares for regional, Youth League and Veterans Association congresses.
The events will kick off on the 21st of March with Dibeela as the guest speaker.
LEAKED LOBBY LISTS
Pres -Duma Boko
VP-Cde CHIMBOMBI
Chair: Cde Lesaso
SG: Cdes Motshegwa
DSG: Cde Puni Sechele
Treasurer: Cde Salakae
Publicity: Cde Mokotedi
Economic affairs: Cde Samson
Organizing: Arafat khan
Health: Cde Segokgo
International affairs: Cde Ramaotwana
Labour: Cde Hunyepa
Political education: Victor Phologolo
LOBBY LIST 2
President Boko
VP-Cde Khwae
Chair: Cde Lesaso
SG: Cdes Motshegwa
DSG: Arafat khan
Treasurer: Cde Salakae
Publicity: Cde Mokotedi
Economic affairs: Cde Samson
Organizing: Cde Makatane
Health: Cde Segokgo
International affairs: Cde Ramaotwana.
Labour: Hunyepa
Political education: Motsamai Motsamai
LOBBY LIST 3
President Boko
VP-Cde CHIMBOMBI
Chair: Cde Dr Molutsi
SG: Cde Salakae/Ramaotwana
DSG: Cde Puni Sechele
Treasurer:Cde Lesaso
Publicity: Cde Mokotedi …
Politics
BDP MPs slammed for snubbing civil society budget debate
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has been castigated for ignoring an invitation by Civil Society to analyse and discuss the 2020/21 national budget.
This came to the fore at a consultative meeting hosted for Members of Parliament (MPs) by Civil Society to analyse the budget and determine whether it has the interests of children at heart.
While invitations were sent out to the Speaker of the National Assembly, party headquarters and MP’s offices, the turnout for the budget session was disappointing as only 10 opposition MPs from Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) attended, while the BDP and Alliance for Progressives (AP) were not represented.
The event was graced by Leader of Opposition and Botswana Congress Party President (BCP) Dumelang Saleshando, accompanied by MPs Taolo Lucas, Carter Hikuama, Goretetse Kekgonegile, Pono Moathodi, Motsamai Motsamai and Baratiwa Mathoothe of the BPF.
Various attendants who spoke at the meeting expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of BDP MPs, saying the ruling party showed neither interest nor respect for the Civil Society.
This is against a promise that President, Mokgweetsi Masisi made when he took power to work with unions, media and civil societies.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to some of those who attended the event to get their views.
BOCONGO CEO, Botho Seboko
It continues to disappoint how some things don’t change. How year in and year out, Parliament after Parliament we continue to lobby members of Parliament, particularly those in the ruling party to work with CEOs to better Botswana.
If one cannot make time to meet with community organisations on very important issues such as the subject today on Children’s rights to Health, Nutrition and proper education we continue to wonder what is keeping them at bay.
However, we hope to work together for Batswana. This parliament is more youthful so we are hoping for robust engagements.
Maun East MP Goretese Kekgonegile
They know very well that the budget lacks commitment to the priorities raised on the SONA last year, they just avoided embarrassment.
MPs from the BDP don’t respect Civil Society Organisations and don’t care about any relationship because they know very well that they have no money to splash on their campaign.
If it was the Private sector/ business community where there are opportunities for corruption deals to be hatched and cut they could have attended in large numbers.
Civil Societies should continue piling pressure on MPs if they want them to push their interests.
You should have influenced the outcome of the general elections by voting for a party that would push your interests by driving meaningful change.
But instead we find ourselves faced with all these problems.
Bobonong MP Taolo Lucas
If this invitation had been sent by the private sector there would have been many BDP MPs in attendance but because civil society organisations have nothing to give them, they won’t bother to attend their events.
BOSASNET Acting Director, Prisca Mokgadi
The BDP should have particularly attended the meeting as it is the party in power.
We expected them to attend this meeting so that they can get feedback and go and implement things at their respective ministries.
They are the party in power and they should be willing to get feedback and insight from Civil Society.
Children’s issues are very important and they must be taken seriously.
Government is talking about change of mindset and we want to see that coming from them.
Mokgadi however thanked the opposition MPs who showed commitment by attending.
