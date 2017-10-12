You May Also Like
News
We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...
News
Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run....
News
A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...
News
Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...
News
Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...
Politics
Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...
Entertainment
Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...
Business
On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...
News
*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...
Business
Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...
News
The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...
News
>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...
News
Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...
Sports
A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game...
News
Broke council pump out P1.9 million after WUC threaten disconnection Bobirwa Sub District Council is running on a tight budget. On Wednesday, the cash-strapped...