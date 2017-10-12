Sports
*Jwaneng Galaxy take on World Cup winning coach
News
We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...
News
Following a shooting incident that occurred in Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward last Tuesday, the surviving victim who was hospitalised in critical condition died this week...
News
Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...
News
Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...
News
A Motswana woman who died in a flooded river in South Africa was laid to rest in Ntlhantlhe village this morning (Thursday) amid emotional...
Business
Finally, there is a ray of hope for the resuscitation of the BCL mine after an agreed sale of P770.21 million was made between...
Politics
Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...
News
20 -year jail sentence upheld A killer husband currently serving a 20 -year jail sentence for his wife’s murder recently approached the Court of...
Entertainment
Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...
News
>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...
Business
On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...
Business
Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...
News
*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...
News
COUPLE CAUGHT WITH DRUGS Botswana Police are investigating a case in which a 35-year-old woman and her fiancée were caught in possession of illegal...
News
Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...