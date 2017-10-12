Connect with us

*Jwaneng Galaxy take on World Cup winning coach

    News

    Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

    We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...

    3 days ago

    News

    Another victim in Molepolole shooting incident dies

    Following a shooting incident that occurred in Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward last Tuesday, the surviving victim who was hospitalised in critical condition died this week...

    1 day ago

    News

    My daughter is brainless- estranged father

    *Thipe disowns documents that bear his signature

    3 days ago

    News

    ‘Poor sex is Akin to GBV’

    Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...

    3 days ago

    News

    DIS feeds Museveni- Dow

    Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...

    2 days ago

    News

    Flood victim finally laid to rest

    A Motswana woman who died in a flooded river in South Africa was laid to rest in Ntlhantlhe village this morning (Thursday) amid emotional...

    23 hours ago
    MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame

    Politics

    Saleshaondo’ s open letter to Serame

    Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...

    3 days ago

    Business

    BCL shafts rake in P770 million

    Finally, there is a ray of hope for the resuscitation of the BCL mine after an agreed sale of P770.21 million was made between...

    11 hours ago

    News

    Killer husband’s appeal dimissed

    20 -year jail sentence upheld A killer husband currently serving a 20 -year jail sentence for his wife’s murder recently approached the Court of...

    1 day ago
    Glorial Gaosikelwe

    Entertainment

    Sacrificing for Sport

    Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...

    3 days ago

    News

    Spy wars

    >BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...

    3 days ago

    Business

    Breaking down the budget speech

    On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...

    3 days ago

    News

    A horror fit for Hollywood

    *BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...

    3 days ago
    Shakawe Bursting with potential

    Business

    Bursting with potential

    Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...

    3 days ago

    News

    Mokgethi makes over P2 million from orphans

    Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...

    3 days ago

    News

    Partners in crime

    COUPLE CAUGHT WITH DRUGS Botswana Police are investigating a case in which a 35-year-old woman and her fiancée were caught in possession of illegal...

    3 days ago
