*Jwaneng Galaxy take on World Cup winning coach
News
Following a shooting incident that occurred in Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward last Tuesday, the surviving victim who was hospitalised in critical condition died this week...
News
Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...
News
Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...
News
A Motswana woman who died in a flooded river in South Africa was laid to rest in Ntlhantlhe village this morning (Thursday) amid emotional...
Business
Finally, there is a ray of hope for the resuscitation of the BCL mine after an agreed sale of P770.21 million was made between...
News
20 -year jail sentence upheld A killer husband currently serving a 20 -year jail sentence for his wife’s murder recently approached the Court of...
Entertainment
Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...
News
>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...
Business
On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...
Business
Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...
News
The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...
Entertainment
Shaya has been a fan and a regular attendant of the popular Sunday Ultimate festival hosted by Olorato Ledique. The past shows have been...
Sports
Volleyball export set eye on top finish Botswana’s volleyball export to Israel, Igobe Sikuku, aims to outperform himself and finish amongst the best five...
Entertainment
Gospel/Kwasa artist, Ernie Musica of the ‘Power of Praise’ fame, has just released a new single titled ‘Judgement’. The 27-year-old Gerald Estate-based singer, who...
Entertainment
Much has been said about referee Joshua Bondo’s exploits at the just ended AFCON finals in Cameroon. The Sprinter, as Bondo is known is...
News
Broke council pump out P1.9 million after WUC threaten disconnection Bobirwa Sub District Council is running on a tight budget. On Wednesday, the cash-strapped...