Inside the house of Fame with Sharon Mathala

House of fame reality show hit the screens last week with nine contestants bidding for the P 100 000 cash prize money.

Voice Entertainment’s SHARON MATHALA profiles the housemates in the first edition of a weekly column on what’s happening inside the house.

In no particular order the contestants are:

Aspiring makeup artist and You Tuber employed as a plant operator at Kromberg

She loves gospel music.

And goes with the flow, very open minded person.

Advertisement

With the winning prize money she would buy a makeup studio and push her makeup hustle and renovate her grandmother’s house.

She is going to pull all the tricks in the book to win the P100k.

She is in a situationship.

Grew up in a village called Borolong near Francistown.

Degree in Digital Film and Television graduate, he is also an artist, makes music and manages other artists.

He wants to become so famous that she would need no introduction.

Advertisement

He wants to win the P100, 000.00 so he can buy equipment to build his own film empire.

He also wants to see how he is going to act around people he doesn’t know with different backgrounds and different characters.

He has a girlfriend but that won’t stop him from having fun in the house.

He is a hustler, a go-getter.

He made a promise to himself that going into the show, he will be himself at all times, entertain people, interact well with other people so when he goes out of the house he doesn’t seem to be portraying a fake image of himself.

Katlego has no strategy on how he is going to survive in the house, his aim is to get there and go home with the bag, but he doesn’t have a game plan for he is the game.

Advertisement

He is representing himself, his hood and those who know him.

He goes by daddy Vic because most girls he meets have daddy issues.

Apart from wishing to interact well with other people and getting to know them, he wants nothing more than to secure the bag.

He is into fitness, security and creativity as he is an artist which is his central passion.

Victor is interested in finding out how he would behaved when he is locked up in the house with strangers because he has a fluid personality.

He is single and very spontaneous.

Advertisement

He creates travel content and provides freelance digital marketing services for a living, he wants a little bit of fame and little bit of adventure hence joining house of fame.

A diva has a travel fund to keep traveling so the money, should he win it, would boost his travel fund which would help him increase his travel content.

He wants to meet cool people and to grow from here to everything else he wants to do.

His social media pages indicate that he is hardly ever in one place for too long, which means that with his travel content he is all over the world from Chinghai, Paris or Nairobi.

From Molepolole.

He is an entrepreneur and wants to bring fun and vibe to the house.

He is in a relationship with Masego

Advertisement

From Maun.

She is in the show for her sisters who grew up as orphans.

Growing up she had to sacrifice and compromise to give her sisters the life they deserve.

Right now she lives in South Africa where she hustles still to take care of her sisters financially.

She is going to play hard to win the money and should she win the P100k she would to finish the house she is building for her sisters, buy herself a car then invest the rest.

Kemmy is a divorcee.

Advertisement

From Tonota.

As a fashion design student, Senwamadi loves fashion and clothes.

Her game plan to survive in the house will be executed as the game goes on.

With the prize money she would open a workshop with her sewing machine and blow the rest of the money.

She is engaged.

For a living she is an actress but she studied Bachelor of Science in forensic sciences, currently she is a teacher and a model.

She hopes house of fame would bring her the publicity she needs therefore she couldn’t let the opportunity and the experience pass her by.

Advertisement

The adventure also not to be missed, she says.

Her game plan is to be herself and stir things up with some drama.

She is single.