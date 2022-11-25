International model brings fashion to the delta

International model currently based in New Zealand, Seneo Perry, is returning home for an exciting photo shoot in the Okavango Delta.

Set for 5th December, the 27-year-old Botswana-born beauty will showcase the work of world renowned celebrity fashion designer, Cecelia Kang.

Having featured in Vogue magazine before, the self-taught Kang, a South-Korean born Kiwi, specializes in couture wear and is famous for her flair and distinct style.

Perry, the Miss Earth Botswana 2020 Queen, is teaming up with Kang in an effort to raise awareness on protecting and preserving endangered species and UNESCO World heritage sites, such as the Okavango Delta and Tsodilo Hills.

“I will be modelling one of her creative designs that has a bit of flora representation as it has flower designers on it and Cecilia promotes zero waste in her garment making,” revealed Perry, who chose the Okavango Delta and a mokoro poling background to demonstrate how international collaborations with creatives can help in the advocacy for the protection and preservation of the ecosystem.

“This will also showcase the tourism landscape of our beautiful Okavango region with the diverse wildlife species found there,” she said.

The model hopes her efforts will inspire other creatives to come up with similar collaborations to highlight the beauty of prime tourism areas which need to be protected for the sake of the animal kingdom and the indigenous communities that depend on them.

