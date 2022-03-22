International Women’s Month Walk/Hike

Exigent Investments in partnership with Fitness Quest will be hosting a 10km Walk /hike at Mogonye Gorge this Saturday.

With the International Women’s month theme being, ‘Break the Bias,’ Event Organiser, Thato Mahube said they opted to look for speakers who will be indeed breaking the bias.

“Having noted the rise in mental illness which results in unfortunate incidents such as depression, anxiety and suicide, we will be having a Behavioural Change Specialist, Maipelo Rakwadi Madibela to sensitize attendants on this condition while Tiny Kgatlwane is the Chief Walker.” Mahube added that their events are not only about exercising but also about empowerment.

“We have had experts such as Dieticians, Physiotherapists, Mindfullness Coaches, Lifestyle Coaches and Fitness Trainers to help and uplift women.”

With the return of events we have chosen this initiative as it is an outdoor one and the 10 Kilometres start from the Gorge entrance to the peak of the Gorge and back.

This is also our way of promoting domestic tourism.

Mogonye Gorge is a beautiful place just a stone throw away from Gaborone.

Upon completion of the walk we will go to a Shop less than a kilometer from the Gorge where we will have a fun aerobic workout.

Tickets are going for P150 and the walk starts at 0600am.