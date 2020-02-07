Invading ostriches nest

I still maintain that we have a fantastic squad that can compete with anyone at any given time.

If you don’t believe me then you should ask Orapa United. What the boys did against the log leaders this past Saturday was simply amazing.

I’m proud of the hard work these boys have been putting in. We’re on the right track.

MASCOM TOP 8 POSSIBLE FINALISTS.

As things stands, Township Rollers are the only team carrying a healthy lead into the second leg of the competition this weekend.

A 3-1 win against BDF XI in the first leg has put Popa in the drivers seat.

BATTLE TO CONTINUE: Township Rollers Vs BDF XI

It is going to be extremely difficult for BDF XI to overturn the deficit. For the mine teams, the tie is delicately poised.

Level at one goal apiece, anything can happen in the second leg. Orapa United’s away goal could be the determining factor in this match, but Jwaneng Galaxy arae aware of that.

This will probably be match of the weekend looking at the quality of players in the two squads. May the best teams win.

THE LADIES TEAMS PURPLE PATCH

It has been a few good months for women football in the country. The ladies are doing well and we should all rally behind them.

This is a foundation from which we can build on, and hopefully finally send our ladies national team to a major cup competition.

The good run is proof enough that the country has a pool of talented women footballers who need to be nurtured and developed into future stars.

MY RETIREMENTMENT PLAN

I’m not going to play football forever. At 35 years, my age is already catching up with me, and I’ll eventually have to hang up my boots.

However I’m the one who’ll decide when I feel the time is right, and when that time comes I’ll relocate to my farm and take care of my livestock.