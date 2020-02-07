Sports
Invading ostriches nest
I still maintain that we have a fantastic squad that can compete with anyone at any given time.
If you don’t believe me then you should ask Orapa United. What the boys did against the log leaders this past Saturday was simply amazing.
I’m proud of the hard work these boys have been putting in. We’re on the right track.
MASCOM TOP 8 POSSIBLE FINALISTS.
As things stands, Township Rollers are the only team carrying a healthy lead into the second leg of the competition this weekend.
A 3-1 win against BDF XI in the first leg has put Popa in the drivers seat.
It is going to be extremely difficult for BDF XI to overturn the deficit. For the mine teams, the tie is delicately poised.
Level at one goal apiece, anything can happen in the second leg. Orapa United’s away goal could be the determining factor in this match, but Jwaneng Galaxy arae aware of that.
This will probably be match of the weekend looking at the quality of players in the two squads. May the best teams win.
THE LADIES TEAMS PURPLE PATCH
It has been a few good months for women football in the country. The ladies are doing well and we should all rally behind them.
This is a foundation from which we can build on, and hopefully finally send our ladies national team to a major cup competition.
The good run is proof enough that the country has a pool of talented women footballers who need to be nurtured and developed into future stars.
MY RETIREMENTMENT PLAN
I’m not going to play football forever. At 35 years, my age is already catching up with me, and I’ll eventually have to hang up my boots.
However I’m the one who’ll decide when I feel the time is right, and when that time comes I’ll relocate to my farm and take care of my livestock.
Rough diamonds
Orapa and Galaxy clash again after fractious first-leg
Having come to blows in a bad-tempered first leg two weeks ago, diamond brothers Orapa United and Jwaneng Galaxy go to war again this Saturday.
With a place in the Mascom Top8 final up for grabs, and the tie evenly poised at 1-1, tensions are expected to rise once again.
An absorbing opening encounter descended into chaos midway through the second half when a mass on-field brawl broke out between the two teams.
Although it is not clear what sparked the scrap – with neither manager wanting to talk about it after the game – it appears Galaxy players took exception at ‘an item’ left in the Orapa goal.
The unseemly scuffle overshadowed what had been a high quality affair, which Galaxy briefly led courtesy of a 19th minute strike from Lesenya Malepela.
Orapa hit back five minutes later, Lawrence Ndunga finding the back of the net to send the Ostriches travelling supporters home happy.
They will now look to finish the job at Itekeng Stadium. Having beaten Galaxy 2-0 at the same venue in the league back in December, the boys from Boteti know exactly what it takes to beat their Jwaneng-based siblings.
However, the teams go into Saturday’s clash on the back of mixed results.
Orapa fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Gaborone United whilst Galaxy thrashed BR Highlanders 4-0 to replace their diamond brothers at the top of the league.
Speaking to Voice Sport, Galaxy’s charismatic captain, Thabo Leinanyane said reaching a third Top8 final is one of their priorities for the season.
“Our aim is to reach the finals and we are not going to allow Orapa to deny us that opportunity. We are going all the way to Itekeng for a win,” declared the no-nonsense right back, whose side are looking to become the first team to defend their title in the lucrative competition’s nine-year history.
Paying homage to his opponents, the 26-year-old added, “Orapa are a very strong side, especially when they are home as their pitch is small. But we are not going to give them space to play as they can be lethal at times.
“In addition, the boys morale is high because we coming into the game on the back of a great win. But we will put that to the back of our minds because we now in a cup competition and we have to win it.”
Leinanyane’s opposite number, centerback Thabang Mosige told Voice Sport confidence amongst the squad was high.
“We are more than ready for Galaxy as we have been hard at work. The mood in camp is also impressive. Furthermore, we are not going to play a defensive approach which we adopted when we went to Jwaneng. We are going to attack them until the final because we want to be in that final as well.”
Quizzed on the side’s shock loss to GU and the impact it might have, Mosige responded immediately, “For now our focus is to win against Galaxy this weekend in cup competition, and GU loss is now in the past. We plan to beat Galaxy and go through to the finals.”
Chiefs look to cut down blossoming forest
Magoleng host Magosi in fight for promotion
Kgateleng giants Mochudi Centre Chiefs will be looking to cut down Black Forest when they travel to Mmankgodi on Saturday in search of their first win of the year.
Having picked up just one point from their two fixtures in 2020, Chiefs’ hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League are fading fast.
With just eight games remaining, the four-time league champions find themselves ten points adrift of Debswana First Division South leader’s Masitaoka.
Currently in 4th position, Magosi’s most likely route back to the top flight looks to be through the play-offs.
To achieve this, they would have to make up a five-point gap to second-placed Mogoditshane Fighters.
However, Black Forest harbor promotion aspirations of their own.
Magoleng, who like Chiefs were relegated from the elite division last season, go into Saturday’s clash on the back of successive 1-0 wins over Jwaneng Fighters and Mogoditshane.
The results saw Forest rise to 5th in the league. They now trial Chiefs by a single point.
Speaking to Voice Sport this week, Forest coach Reetsang Letlole refused to get carried away with his side’s recent form.
“We are still in a building phase; we lost so many players when we relegated! So it is a start-over with a pool of young players. If it happens for us to win the league it will be a bonus,” he declared, stressing his team were well prepared for the visit of Chiefs.
Letlole is adamant home advantage will play a factor and called on Magoleng’s famously vocal supporters to turn up in numbers.
“We are playing in front of our home crowd and we will be relying heavily on them to carry us. They are happy and we would like to keep it that way by winning matches!”
For his part, Chiefs mouthpiece John Marumo said the club were confident of getting their stuttering season back on track.
“We have thoroughly prepared for Forest and we want nothing but a win. However, it is not going to be an easy match because they are an equally good side and they can cause an upset on the day,” he admitted cautiously.
Quizzed on the loss of influential captain Jomo
Moatlhaping, who left for Police XI last month, Marumo was philosophical in his response.
“In football, players come and go. Jomo made his mark in our history and it was time for his departure and we are grateful for his services. Moreover, our mandate remains the same – to rejuvenate Magosi and return to the elite league!” he said, before turning his attention to the unruly behavior of a section of Chiefs fans after last week’s 1-0 loss to Red Sparks.
Sparks flew after the defeat, when around 15 Chiefs fans got involved in a punch up with opposition supporters.
“Chiefs supporters need to be called to order. We are of aware of our recent form but the behaviour they portrayed during the Red Sparks loss is not condoned and it should stop,” warned Marumo.
WEEKEND FIXTURES
(All the games to be played on Saturday at 4pm)
Volleyball gets facelift
Federation team up with Incepta Communications
The Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) have teamed-up with Public Relations specialists Incepta Communications in a bid to source sponsors for the defunct national league.
It is hoped the union will breathe much needed life into the struggling sport code, which has not see league action since former sponsor’s Mascom backed out in 2018.
Announcing the collaboration on Tuesday, at an event dubbed BVF Thoughtful Leadership Session, the federation took the opportunity to unveil its new logo as it attempts to revamp its stained image.
To that end, partnering with Incepta Communications Botswana could prove a masterstroke as the agency excels at brand communication.
In his welcome remarks, BVF President, Daniel Molaodi admitted the standard of volleyball in Botswana has dropped drastically in the last two years due to the lack of a league.
However, he was optimistic that the new logo and the Incepta collaboration represent a turning point for the sport.
“I am delighted and honoured to reveal our refreshed brand identity which I believe will help us greatly going forward. Furthermore, the federation is not shy to admit the primary challenge faced over the years has been absence of corporate collaborations that can greatly grow the sporting code,” declared Molaodi.
For his part, Incepta co-owner, Thabo Majola revealed that based on the feasibility study conducted by his company, the BVF require between P200, 000 and P2 million to adequately run the league.
“We call upon local companies to partner with BVF to rejuvenate the lost sport,” urged Majola.
The advertising mogul’s partner, Managing Director of Dialogue Group, Tonderai Tsara, stressed there was much for a sponsor to consider before they part with their cash.
“They look at the following of the sport, and they measure its success and how they conduct their affairs generally. Sponsors need to know what they are getting into. They have to know how the sport has been performing in order to map the way forward so that everyone in the collaboration benefits,” concluded Tsara.
