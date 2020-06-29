News
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
Minister of Local government and rural development, Eric Molale, has cleared allegations that Ipelegeng programe and other community projects have been cancelled.
He further explained that the programme had to be temporarily ceased to ensure that they follow the Covid-19 pre-cautionary measures. “I want to make it clear that Ipelegeng is still operational, we decided to temporarily cease it such that we create a safe environment for our workers. Though it has been temporarily stopped, the other part of the Ipelegeng program like cluster policing is still operational. We had also decided that we buy enough materials or tools so that our employees do not share amid Covid-19,” said Minister Molale at last week’s national update.
Molale also highlighted that as part of the cabinet or government, they had further debated the viability of the program and its effect on food security. “People could be working on their fields producing their own products, rather they are working for Ipelegeng”, said Molale.
It was noted that the department was awarded P520 million, and in that amount Ipelegeng has not yet been issued its warrant as it awaits conclusion of issues of productivity and Covid -9 protocol as government looks at discussing this further.
However, Assistant Minister of local Government- Setlhabelo Modukanele, also explained that during phase 1 lockdown, they investigated more families to make sure that those affected by this change are assisted with food baskets.
About 1,7 million people in Botswana have been registered to have benefited from the food programme.
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Gaborone West Police are investigating a case in which a Chinese couple was robbed of a Nikon Camera worth P16 000 and cash amounting to P 1 200.
The incident is said to have happened at 7pm last Wednesday when the 53-year-old man and his wife were closing their Photo Africa shop at Molapo Crossing Mall.
The three suspects driving a Honda Fit car allegedly hit the man with a brick on head before snatching the wife’s bag with valuables.
Speaking to Voice Online, Gwest Station Commander Superintendent Onious Madziba said no arrest has been made.
He said the suspects were driving a car with fake number plates.
“Our investigations revealed that the number plates are of a trailer. Our officers rushed to the scene after receiving the report from the victims and it was rush hour so due to traffic congestion they took time to arrive. We advise people to report to the police if they suspect strangers in shopping malls or even near their houses. We urge people to contact us if they have any information that may lead to arrest of the suspects,” said Madziba.
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
A suspected serial rapist linked to the rape of three teenage girls will appear before a Kanye Magistrates court tomorrow (Monday)
After eluding the police for days, 26-year-old Tebogo Matlakala of Kgwakgwe ward in Kanye was finally arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his third victim, an 18-year-old woman.
Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Andrew Mbazo confirmed the incident and said the two met via Facebook and that they had been communicating since the first week of June till they physically met in Kanye last Saturday.
According to ASP Mbazo, the victim who resides at Mmopane, Block 1, met Matlakala at Kgwakgwe ward near Ngwaketse Junior School and he offered to accompany her to a male friend she had an appointment with.
“While on the way, the victim got pricked by a thorn on her foot and Matlakala told her that the thorn was a dangerous one and that she needed urgent attention. He then took the victim to the nearest bush with the promise of finding a remedy for her pain,” Mbazo explained.
When they got to the bush, the police say, the suspect gathered some tree leaves and told the victim to undress so he could rub them on her body to prevent infection from the thorn.
Matlakala is said to have raped the victim in the bush and took her to his place where he later raped her again. “The suspect later requested the victim to sleep over and when she refused, he chased her away from his place,” Mbazo explained noting that the victim reported the matter to police.
Matlakala who is said to be targeting young girls on Facebook has two more charges for the rape two schools girls aged 17 and 15 in separate incidents.
