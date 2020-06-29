Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale

Minister of Local government and rural development, Eric Molale, has cleared allegations that Ipelegeng programe and other community projects have been cancelled.

He further explained that the programme had to be temporarily ceased to ensure that they follow the Covid-19 pre-cautionary measures. “I want to make it clear that Ipelegeng is still operational, we decided to temporarily cease it such that we create a safe environment for our workers. Though it has been temporarily stopped, the other part of the Ipelegeng program like cluster policing is still operational. We had also decided that we buy enough materials or tools so that our employees do not share amid Covid-19,” said Minister Molale at last week’s national update.

Molale also highlighted that as part of the cabinet or government, they had further debated the viability of the program and its effect on food security. “People could be working on their fields producing their own products, rather they are working for Ipelegeng”, said Molale.

It was noted that the department was awarded P520 million, and in that amount Ipelegeng has not yet been issued its warrant as it awaits conclusion of issues of productivity and Covid -9 protocol as government looks at discussing this further.

However, Assistant Minister of local Government- Setlhabelo Modukanele, also explained that during phase 1 lockdown, they investigated more families to make sure that those affected by this change are assisted with food baskets.

About 1,7 million people in Botswana have been registered to have benefited from the food programme.