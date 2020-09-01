Reputable lawyer Joao Salbany is reportedly on his way out from the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC).

Whilst Shaya’s sources from the corruption bursting agency suggests this maybe largely because of the bureaucracies between the DIS and the DCEC-especially over the butterfly matter, Shaya also believes the introduction of a new catch from the DPP maybe the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Shaya has also been informed that Salbany was one of those officers pushing for the butterfly docket to be done ‘differently’.

As soon as you tender in your resignation Salbany, hit Shaya up.

I will pay for our coffee date.