Is Taylor leaving too?

Shaya has heard before that there is some cleaning up coming up at Botswana Football Association (BFA) but didn’t expect it to be of the magnitude that Shaya was recently alerted to.

BFA’s Competitions Manager, Setete Phuthego is on the way out as his contract is coming to an end.

However the most shocking is that of the BFA CEO, Goabaone Taylor whose stay is rumoured to be nearing an abrupt end.

CEO ‘s contract is normally three years and Taylor has not even at BFA for half of that yet allegations that she is about to be given the boot are swirling around.

Shaya wants to know what wrong has the woman committed?

Whose toes did she step on?