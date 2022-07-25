Connect with us

CHARGED: Isaac Kgosi

News

Isaac Kgosi back in court

*Former DIS boss faces corruption charges

By

Published

Former Director of Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) retired Colonel Issac Kgosi was arraigned before Village Chief Magistrate, Mareledi Dipatane, this morning.

Kgosi is facing one count of corruption by a public officer.

The court heard that the accused person, Kgosi- then employed in the public service as the Director General of DIS, on or about the 31st of July 2009, at or near Gaborone indirectly accepted for himself P687 281.29  from VLTACOM D.O.O.

He was allegedly given the money as valuable consideration for having used his influence in recommending that Public Procurement and Asset and Disposal Board (PPADB) sanction direct appointment of VLTACOM D.O.O to provide countrywide communication infrastructure, supply of electronic ID card production system and supply and installation of AFIS system to the DISS.

State Prosecutor Wesson Manchwe told court that they have served the accused person with the necessary documents of evidence, state witness statements and the charge sheet.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions has fulfilled all the requirements therefore, asking that the case be committed to the high court for trial.

Chief Magistrate Dipatane ordered that the accused be granted P5 000 bail on his own cognisance.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to Broadhurst Station Commander once a month.

Kgosi’s lawyers Unoda Mack and Thabiso Tafila agreed with the prosecution on the bail conditions.

