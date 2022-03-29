It’s time for Makhadzi’s one-woman show

Makhadzi’s much-awaited one-woman show will finally take place this Saturday with a star-studded line-up at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

The must-attend show for Makhadzi followers has added South African Disco queens, Dalom Kids, to the line-up, which has Cassper Nyovest, Master KG, Zanda Zakuza, Prince Benza, Mr Brown, Clement Maosa, DJ Ngwazi as well as DJ Call Me.

On the local side there is Vee Mampeezy, Charma Gal, Scar, Dr Vom, Khoisan, Han C, TMan, Sly Chrispin The Drummer and many more. Lebo Max, Hey Nyeenaah, Dollar Mac, Kefus Leo, T.H.A.B.O and BJB will be MCs.

Standard tickets are going for P200 and P300 at the gate, VIP is P1 500.