Entertainment
Jameson connects
Since the very first show at Bojanala Waterfront in 2017, Jameson Connects events have been gaining popularity amongst the city slickers.
The concept of a secret location added to the intrigue of what has now become a global phenomenon.
In Francistown, however, we don’t keep it a secret.
The event is billed for the lush gardens of Staybridge Riverside Hotel on 21 May.
The event was initially scheduled for March but was postponed, with all tickets valid for the new date.
Let’s meet there for an evening of clinking glasses.
