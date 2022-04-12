Connect with us

Entertainment

Jameson connects

Published

23 hours ago

on

By

Jameson connects

Since the very first show at Bojanala Waterfront in 2017, Jameson Connects events have been gaining popularity amongst the city slickers.

The concept of a secret location added to the intrigue of what has now become a global phenomenon.

In Francistown, however, we don’t keep it a secret.

The event is billed for the lush gardens of Staybridge Riverside Hotel on 21 May.

Advertisement

The event was initially scheduled for March but was postponed, with all tickets valid for the new date.

Let’s meet there for an evening of clinking glasses.

Related Topics:
Advertisement


Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.



Trending

Copyright © 2019 The Voice Newspaper Botswana