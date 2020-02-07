Entertainment
Jazz X Change Presents Zeus
Hip Hop Jazz Connexion
Jazz X Change is excited to announce its first instalment of the year 2020 on March 1st featuring the one and only Zeus on Hip Hop Jazz Connection.
The show will be held at Cresta Lodge the home for Jazz X Change.
Game Zeus Bantsi is a seasoned and accomplished Motswana rap artist known much for his captivating lyricism.
He embraced different genres of music from acapella, gospel, hip hop and Kwaito.
This is where his love for writing emerged. From humble beginnings rocking Yarona FM’s Sprite Rap Activity Jam to continental awards and airplay.
Zeus continues to broaden his artistic footprint.
Around 2005, Zeus got his first music deal under local legendary musician David Skizo Molosi.
This subsequently led to his Single “Imagination”, which gave him both critical and commercial recognition throughout Africa earning him a nomination at 2008 Channel O music Video Awards.
Throughout his career he has gathered awards such as the Channel O music video award in 2009 and 2013 and Yarona FM.
He was also nominated for the US based AFRIMMA best male Southern African and Best Rap Act.
Zeus took his rightful place amongst the elite African Hip hop artists by exporting the beauty of African soul music and art to the rest of the world through his offering ‘African Time’.
“I am excited to perform at the Jazz X Change, it is a wonderful platform that gives artists in Botswana the chance to showcase their skills. Catalogue somebody like me who has been in the industry creating and sharing Music for over a decade and it’s great to revisit that catalogue with the fans on such an international standard platform,” he said and thanked stakeholders and Jazz X Change for affording him the platform.
Laughter at Masa
Major Moves Comedy returns for its February edition at Masa Square Hotel tonight (Friday).
The line-up includes an intriguing mix of proven greats as well as up-and-coming acts looking to make their names.
Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende will host South African duo Teboho ‘Goodenough’ Moholo and Kagisure Sebeho.
Queen of Comedy, Malebogo ‘Lebo English’ Lekgowa, Maatla Ephraim Basha and Oefile ‘Mawee’ Mokgware will all feature as well.
“The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share a stage with these established acts,” confirmed Major Moves Events Coordinator, Gaolathe Kediemetse.
Event headliner, the multi-talented Moholo, who hails from Welkom, is not only an award-winning stand-up comedian but also a Radio personality, voice-over artist and corporate event MC.
Similarly, as well as making people laugh, Bloemfontein-native Sebeho doubles as a comedy event organiser and has hosted several sought-after comedians in his hometown.
Tickets are available at Webtickets and Spar outlets at P150 single and P200 double. The show starts at 2000hrs.
Gabaisewe’s solution
Young author, Thapediso Gabaisewe has written a book titled ‘The Key To Employment and a Rich African Economy’.
Released late last year, the book provides a thought-provoking exploration of various solutions to African unemployment.
The author notes that for the longest time Africa has been labelled as ‘a poor continent’ despite its richness of natural resources and minerals.
He bemoans the fact that any skilled, educated and talented Africans go through life either unemployed or reduced to working odd jobs for survival.
Gabaisewe asks, “Is the issue here resulting from the strains of the continent or mismanagement of the resources?” Get his book to discover the answer!
Dj Olga’s marathon b/day set
45 Square Pub is back with Memories Made Sundays with Nfazo Bw.
This time they will host DJ Olga aka Mafapha.
Since it will be Olga’s birthday, he will be given a five-hour set on the turntables.
Entrance is free.
