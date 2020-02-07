Jazz X Change Presents Zeus

Hip Hop Jazz Connexion

Jazz X Change is excited to announce its first instalment of the year 2020 on March 1st featuring the one and only Zeus on Hip Hop Jazz Connection.

The show will be held at Cresta Lodge the home for Jazz X Change.

Game Zeus Bantsi is a seasoned and accomplished Motswana rap artist known much for his captivating lyricism.

He embraced different genres of music from acapella, gospel, hip hop and Kwaito.

This is where his love for writing emerged. From humble beginnings rocking Yarona FM’s Sprite Rap Activity Jam to continental awards and airplay.

Zeus continues to broaden his artistic footprint.

Around 2005, Zeus got his first music deal under local legendary musician David Skizo Molosi.

This subsequently led to his Single “Imagination”, which gave him both critical and commercial recognition throughout Africa earning him a nomination at 2008 Channel O music Video Awards.

Throughout his career he has gathered awards such as the Channel O music video award in 2009 and 2013 and Yarona FM.

He was also nominated for the US based AFRIMMA best male Southern African and Best Rap Act.

Zeus took his rightful place amongst the elite African Hip hop artists by exporting the beauty of African soul music and art to the rest of the world through his offering ‘African Time’.

“I am excited to perform at the Jazz X Change, it is a wonderful platform that gives artists in Botswana the chance to showcase their skills. Catalogue somebody like me who has been in the industry creating and sharing Music for over a decade and it’s great to revisit that catalogue with the fans on such an international standard platform,” he said and thanked stakeholders and Jazz X Change for affording him the platform.