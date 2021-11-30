Jazzing it up

Jazz artist, Bakang Lenyaola is fast making a name for himself as a solo act following the release of his 10-track album titled, Dibeng Sa Lorato.

In the past, the 30-year-old has been a backing vocalist for heavyweights like Thabang Garogwe.

It seems Lenyaola is now more than ready to take centre stage!

The album opens with ‘Thakayapelo’ which he dedicates to his woman.

“It’s a token of appreciation for always being there for me. When I was at my lowest she believed so much in me and always stood by my side. She inspires and motivates me a lot and she has contributed a lot to my music career. This song teaches couples to appreciate each other,” explained the husky voiced singer.

Other standout tracks are ‘End in Tears’, ‘Bo Shosho’, ‘Moshupa’, ‘Mmago Thabo’ and ‘Bo Baby’.

The album is a true African Jazz project and will open doors for the Moshupa born artist.

RATINGS: 9/10