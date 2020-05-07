News
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
A heated argument between a man and his lover took a nasty turn last Wednesday when the man reportedly poisoned the food which was later eaten by the children.
The row began after the suspect, 34-year-old Montlenyane Kemoreng and his 41-year-old girlfriend both of Kgope village, had ended their love affair on April 19th, 2020, an incident that did not go down well with Kemoreng.
The day the duo ended the affair, the girlfriend decided to move with the children to her sisters’ place.
The following day she went back to collect groceries that she had left at Kemoreng’s house.
Last week after the girlfriend had cooked rice, she served the children and added mayonnaise unaware that it had some crushed bottles in it.
It is alleged that the mother discovered some crushed bottles in the mayonnaise after the children complained of severe stomach pains while they were eating as they later passed on blood stained faeces with small particles of glass.
Though he was reluctant to divulge information, saying he did not want to interfere with ongoing investigations, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Rammapya briefly revealed that five of the children between the ages of 10 and 15 ate the food and they were treated at the hospital and released the same day.
He said the suspect had already been arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday and that he will appear again for mention on June 11th, 2020.
Kemoreng who has been charged with unlawful poisoning and plea reserved, claimed he did not know anything about the incident after the charge was read to him.
Due to social distancing regulations where the court proceedings are restricted, Kemoreng’s remand exceeds 14 days as he will remain locked behind the bars for the whole month and a week.
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo, came under fire last week when it was revealed that he was among few business people who have won a tender to supply Covid-19 food baskets.
A renowned businessman in the second city, Radisigo came under attack from business owners across the country after Francistown City Council, which he heads, awarded his General Dealer trading under Lwange Investments to provide food baskets for residents of Newstance.
However Francistown Town Clerk, Lopang Pule, has absolved Radisigo of any wrong doing, stating that just like any businessman and politician he’s free to tender for the supply of Covid-19 food packages.
“Is there any legal instrument that bars the Mayor or any other politician from tendering? The answer is no,” said Pule in an interview with The Voice.
“It is a question of perception, and the reason the Mayor declared his interest was to deal with this issue of perception,” Pule said.
Pule referred The Voice to the Local Authorities Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (Chapter 41:11).
This act provide for the appointment of procuring and disposal committees in local authorities, the establishment of a competent authority to monitor procurement processes in local authorities and to provide for the procurement of works, supplies and services, for the disposal of public assets by local authorities and related matters.
The Act provides rules for public procurement and the disposal of public assets including land.
“The evaluation of tenders is undertaken by council official while the adjudication involves people from the private sector. The Mayor declared his interest, this include all other councilors and their spouses,” concluded Pule.
Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy
Member of Parliament for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando, will this morning table a motion asking that the Covid 19 Relief Fund should provide subsidies for citizens who are unable to pay rentals for their residential and business premises as well as Batswana in the informal sector who have lost their income on account of the national lockdown.
In a letter addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly, Saleshando stated that the motion was very urgent and that there were many Batswana who are unable to pay rentals as they have lost their regular income due to the lockdown. “In the case of my constituency, some of their employers in the tourism sector closed down their business in February and staff was advised to take unpaid leave.”
He said that landlords were demanding rental payments as some of them are dependent on the rental income for their sustenance.
The Leader of Opposition said that it was common knowledge that those in the informal sector have lost all their income due to the lockdown and deserve a financial relief in the same way that those are employed on full time basis benefited from the wage subsidy. “May you kindly inform the speaker about the motion so that he may decide on the day the motion is to be considered as provided by Standing Order 50.1 (a)” mentioned Saleshando in his letter.
He will also make a call that all schools should remain closed during lockdown.
However, the Vice President of Umbrella for Democratic Change will also present a Question Without notice directed at the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Thapelo Matsheka. “I’ll ask that the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning provide details of purchases made by government for supplies associated with Covid-19 since the declaration of State of Emergency with a value of over P1 million through direct appointment.
He will also ask the Minister to specify the companies engaged and the goods they have procured. “Further, the Minister should state details of medical supplies worth over P2.4 billion procured from China.”
