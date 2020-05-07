Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food

A heated argument between a man and his lover took a nasty turn last Wednesday when the man reportedly poisoned the food which was later eaten by the children.

The row began after the suspect, 34-year-old Montlenyane Kemoreng and his 41-year-old girlfriend both of Kgope village, had ended their love affair on April 19th, 2020, an incident that did not go down well with Kemoreng.

The day the duo ended the affair, the girlfriend decided to move with the children to her sisters’ place.

The following day she went back to collect groceries that she had left at Kemoreng’s house.

Last week after the girlfriend had cooked rice, she served the children and added mayonnaise unaware that it had some crushed bottles in it.

It is alleged that the mother discovered some crushed bottles in the mayonnaise after the children complained of severe stomach pains while they were eating as they later passed on blood stained faeces with small particles of glass.

Though he was reluctant to divulge information, saying he did not want to interfere with ongoing investigations, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Rammapya briefly revealed that five of the children between the ages of 10 and 15 ate the food and they were treated at the hospital and released the same day.

He said the suspect had already been arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday and that he will appear again for mention on June 11th, 2020.

Kemoreng who has been charged with unlawful poisoning and plea reserved, claimed he did not know anything about the incident after the charge was read to him.

Due to social distancing regulations where the court proceedings are restricted, Kemoreng’s remand exceeds 14 days as he will remain locked behind the bars for the whole month and a week.