Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order

A 26-year-old man is facing a jail term after defying a restraining court order by snatching his ex-lover’s mobile phone at Maun’s old mall last month and pawned it.

Seemingly unable to deal with the rejection by his former girlfriend, Kenny Samunzala of Newstance ward in Kasane, is accused of stalking the woman, Mwale Elizabeth Johane.

Samunzala’s behaviour, according to the police, is seen as life threatening as he has a history of abusing the woman.

“He does not accept that their relationship is over. He is always following her around and this is one of the gender based violence issues and if given bail the complainant can end up getting harmed,” prosecutor Paul Basupi told a Maun Magistrates court this week.

Johane is said to have terminated the relationship due to Samuzala’s abusive ways.

When making an application to have the accused remanded in custody, Basupi said despite the restraining order issued against him, Samunzala is always following Johane around pestering her for reconciliation.

Samunzala is facing a single count of disobedience of lawful orders and another count for stealing Johane’s Huawei Mate mobile phone valued at P8000.

Facts brought before court are that Samunzala, despite being on restraining order against Johane, he on the 18th of May 2020 at Maun old mall entered into Johane’s personal space and snatched her phone.

The court order does not allow him to come within a 100 metre range with Johane.

On Tuesday last week he was arraigned for violating the court order.

According to the prosecutor, Samunzala should not be given bail as he is a “flight risk,” and is seemingly “homeless.”

“He was arrested at a friend’s house and it appears that he keeps moving around and does not have a permanent address. Granting him bail will be risky” added Basupi.

A statement from the police indicate that when grabbing the phone from Johane, Samunzala is said to have uttered the words “I went to your house and I could not get in because you have locked the gate, yet I have no place to stay.”

Samunzala who was arrested on June 13th, had pleaded with the court to grant him bail as he needed to travel to Gaborone for medical attention.

However, presiding magistrate, Keneilwe Kgoadi, ruled in favour of the prosecution and denied Samunzala bail. The matter is set for mention on 30th June.