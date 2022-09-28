Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Parastatals face Job losses and salary cuts

By

Published

WATCH: In the face of looming possible job losses, salaries for employees of state owned enterprises are likely to be slashed as parastatals merge.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

VP Chiwenga's ex loses her arm VP Chiwenga's ex loses her arm

Opinions

VP Chiwenga’s ex loses her arm

She made her bed, now she must lie in it. This was my husband’s unsympathetic reaction as news broke that Vice President, Constatino Chiwenga’s...

1 day ago

News

Grandpa, 81, hangs himself

Residents of Moshupa village were awakened by the sad news of an old age pensioner who was found hanging on the rafters last Thursday...

2 days ago
Household wickedness Household wickedness

News

Household wickedness

*Brother appears in court for sister's brutal murder

1 day ago
Father defiles teen daughter Father defiles teen daughter

News

Father defiles teen daughter

An incestuous father who repeatedly raped his 12- year- old daughter was last week convicted of rape by the Maun Magistrate court. The 45-year-old...

1 day ago
Botho university to open in Ghana Botho university to open in Ghana

Business

Botho university to open in Ghana

From just one classroom, five staff members and 12 students in 1997, Botho University (BU) has grown in leaps and bounds to be one...

1 day ago
ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

Business

ABSA Botswana record p395 million profit

ABSA Bank Botswana has a P395 million profit before tax in the released interim half year results, a 36 percent increase compared to the...

1 day ago

News

PRESS RELEASE: Face masks now optional

*Wearing of masks no longer compulsory in Botswana

7 hours ago
Chillin' out Friday 23 September 2022 Chillin' out Friday 23 September 2022

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 23 September 2022

BNFYL pres to join BDF Shaya has been following the Botswana National Front Youth League President, Resego Kgosidintsi on social media, and of recent...

1 day ago
Advertisement