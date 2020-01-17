Sports
Joel in the crown
INTENSE TIMES
The second round of the league has begun and teams are already thinking about Top 8 finishes, relegation, survival and the Championship.
Every game is important from this moment as the table starts to take shape.
Looking at the league, anyone is capable of beating anyone on their day.
As the intensity increases we will see who will thrive and who will crumble!
GIRLS FIRE FIVE
The U/17 girls were on fire this past Friday and deserve to be applauded.
They outclassed Zimbabwe in the first leg of the World Cup Qualifier here in Gaborone.
The 5-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of the match and I must say the local lasses played some outstanding football.
I was very impressed with the level of skill on show.
The nation must get behind these talented girls, they deserve our support.
They must now go to Zim and finish off the job – we are all with you!
ORANGE EXCITEMENT
The draw for the next round of the Orange FA Cup takes place on Friday and I am excited to see who we will get.
This tournament is unique as it gives minnows a chance to rub shoulders with the big boys.
I’m sure it’s also exhilarating for the fans, who get to see the country’s top players casting their magic on some of the more rural playing fields.
Moreover, this particular competition helps teams unearth raw talent from lower divisions, which is important to the development of football in the country.
I reached the final with Rollers last time where we were humbled 3-0 by Orapa and the memory still stings. I have unfinished business in this cup!
SPANISH UNCERTAINTY
Unusually the Spanish league looks set for a four-horse race this season.
The usual suspects, Barcelona FC and Real Madrid currently top La Liga, locked together on 40 points.
Close on the Spanish giants tails are Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who are both only five points behind.
Any of those four teams could win the title but realistically you would expect it to be between Barca and Real.
The Catalan side are struggling for confidence though and recently sacked their manager, Ernesto Valverde.
His replacement, Quique Setein has a big task on his hands.
On the other hand, Madrid have momentum after winning the League Cup, beating their city rivals in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Whatever happens, it should be a fascinating finish!
Sports
Popa back to winning ways
Defending champions Township Rollers left it late against struggling city rivals Notwane FC on Sunday as they got their stuttering season back on track with a hard fought 3-1 victory at the National Stadium.
Sports
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
# Machimenyenga ‘the better team’ in 5-1 defeat to BDF XI
Despite the unflattering 5-1 scoreline, newly appointed Tafic coach Stanley Mwaanga insists his side were the better team in their BTC Premier League encounter with BDF XI in Molepolole on Saturday.
Having equalized from the spot in the 75th minute thanks to a coolly taken Botshelo Mafoko penalty, Tafic looked set to push for the winner their dominance deserved.
However, a crazy finale saw the Army Boys score four times in the last 12 minutes to send the Francistowners home empty-handed.
The result leaves Tafic precariously placed as one of four teams on 11 points, with only goal difference keeping the Reds out of the relegation zone.
For Mwaanga and his men it could have been so different had they taken their chances.
Searching for their first win in seven, Machimenyenga started the game in explosive fashion, bossing proceedings and dominating possession.
With the Army Boys on the backfoot, it seemed only a matter of time before Tafic scored.
Unfortunately for Tafic, when they finally broke the deadlock it was at the wrong end, a 35th minute Thuso Monyama own goal giving BDF XI the lead.
The second half continued in similar fashion, with Tafic controlling the tempo but unable to find a way past BDF’s resolute defence.
A power cut eight minutes in further frustrated the Francistown side, disrupting their momentum as the referee was forced to halt the game while the technicians worked their magic.
When the light finally returned, Mwaanga’s troops resumed their onslaught, reaping their rewards thanks to Mafoko’s pen.
It proved a false dawn, however, as the introduction of Godfrey Tauyatswala swung the match the soldiers’ way.
Tauyatswala bagged a brace with Godiraone Modingwane and Odirile Kanayo also finding the net in a frenetic end to an absorbing encounter.
Attempting to find some positives from his first game in charge, Mwaanga said, “The best team have lost the match. BDF benefitted from counter-attacks because we were a bit fatigued as we got to Gaborone from Francistown late. However, even though we have lost, we need to take the positives and see where we can improve as we go to our second match.”
Highlighting a lack of fitness and sloppiness in possession as two areas that need improving, the former Extension Gunners coach added, “I am still new to the club but I realised that the boys need a lot of hard work, especially retaining possession as almost all the goals we conceded were through counter-attacks. I am going to instill discipline in terms of possession in the team because it is vital.”
For his part, reflecting on an unlikely three points, BDF XI coach Letang Kgengwenyane said, “Our first half was impressive but we started the second half very slowly, our transitions were poor as well.
“The substitutes that we introduced changed the game completely and that was when we took the game to them, eventually winning by a great margin which was impressive.”
Sports
Popa back to winning ways
#Rollers leave it late against Notwane
Defending champions Township Rollers left it late against struggling city rivals Notwane FC on Sunday as they got their stuttering season back on track with a hard fought 3-1 victory at the National Stadium.
Goals in the 80th and 86th minute from Tumisang Orebonye and substitute Tlhalefo Molebatsi ensured Popa started the new year with maximum points, bringing an end to a three-match winless streak.
The result leaves fourth-placed Rollers three points behind league leaders Orapa United, who suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Prisons XI on Saturday.
In his first outing in charge following the sacking of Tomas Trucha, Rollers Interim Coach Zachariah Mudzadze saw his side get off to the worst possible start, falling behind to a 10th minute wonder strike from Keiponye Mphoyamodimo.
The goal seemed to act as a wake-up call for Rollers, who responded in fine fashion, forcing a deserved equalizer midway through the first half courtesy of an Onkarabile Ratanang free kick.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the final whistle, a relieved Muzadzi praised his players for sticking to the game plan.
“I am impressed with how the boys played; they did exactly what we asked them to do! We wanted to play a high pressing game and that is what we did and eventually won the match.”
Turning his attention to the rest of the season, with the title set for a four-horse race between Rollers, Orapa, Security Systems and Jwaneng Galaxy, Mudzadze said, “We are used to being at the top of the log hence that will be our focus from here. We want to accumulate as much as we can so that we return to that position we are used to.”
For his part, Notwane gaffer Oupa Kowa remains confident his team will escape relegation.
Currently 15th in the league, with just Miscellaneous below them, Toronto endured a terrible start to the season, failing to score in their first six games and managing just a single point.
The disastrous run came on the back of a six-point deduction for failing to meet the league’s licencing requirements.
Since then Notwane have enjoyed a revival of sorts, collecting 16 points from their last ten fixtures.
Although they remain in the relegation zone, they are just a point behind Molepolole City Stars, Tafic, Gilport Lions and Extension Gunners.
“I believe we will survive. I am receiving a great deal of support from management so it is still early for us to give up. We are going to keep fighting until we reach our goal which is to survive!” stressed Kowa, who will have taken heart from his team’s performance against Rollers.
“We are not in a good position and time is ticking hence we cannot afford to lose games like this because we have set ourselves standards and if you do not adhere to them you end up losing games.
“All the four goals that were scored on the day were beautiful but I think Rollers dominated the first-half while we played better on the second-half. We were just unfortunate to concede those two late goals which sadly ensured our defeat,” he reflected ruefully.
BTC PREMIERSHIP RESULTS
Molepolole City Stars 0 – 0 Security Systems
Orapa United 0 – 1 Prisons XI
Morupule Wanderers 3 – 0 Miscellaneous
Extension Gunners 1 – 4 Police XI
BDF XI 5 – 1 TAFIC
Gilport Lions 0 – 1 BR Highlanders Gaborone United 1 – 3 Jwaneng Galaxy
Joel in the crown
Bring back drugs operation
We want Tops back
Owe an outcast?
Croz bred preaches peace
Tom’s Inn lounge grand opening
Karim turns to Kwasa Kwasa
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Celeb edition with Casper the Dj
Renewed hope for the youth
Providing crime solutions
Sub-Saharan Gloom
Cheating husband gets bail after torching concubine’s house
Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol
MP’s mistress torments wife
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
Living abroad, changing lives locally
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
To Read Again
Murdered toddler laid to rest
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
Double murder suspect denied bail
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Living abroad, changing lives locally
2020 parties’ resolutions
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
To Read Again
New year, old struggles
Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
MP’s mistress torments wife
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Popa back to winning ways
Its all lies
Popa back to winning ways
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
UDC appeal to be decided by mid February
Society in Action
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Popa keeper’s women woes
-
News3 days ago
Murdered toddler laid to rest
-
News1 week ago
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
-
News3 days ago
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
-
News7 days ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
Entertainment1 week ago
An inside job?
-
News1 week ago
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Was it payback?