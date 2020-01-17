Joel in the crown

INTENSE TIMES

The second round of the league has begun and teams are already thinking about Top 8 finishes, relegation, survival and the Championship.

Every game is important from this moment as the table starts to take shape.

Looking at the league, anyone is capable of beating anyone on their day.

As the intensity increases we will see who will thrive and who will crumble!

GIRLS FIRE FIVE

The U/17 girls were on fire this past Friday and deserve to be applauded.

They outclassed Zimbabwe in the first leg of the World Cup Qualifier here in Gaborone.

The 5-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of the match and I must say the local lasses played some outstanding football.

I was very impressed with the level of skill on show.

The nation must get behind these talented girls, they deserve our support.

They must now go to Zim and finish off the job – we are all with you!

ORANGE EXCITEMENT

The draw for the next round of the Orange FA Cup takes place on Friday and I am excited to see who we will get.

This tournament is unique as it gives minnows a chance to rub shoulders with the big boys.

I’m sure it’s also exhilarating for the fans, who get to see the country’s top players casting their magic on some of the more rural playing fields.

GOAL PROWESS: Moyo of Police XI defending the ball from Orapa United player

Moreover, this particular competition helps teams unearth raw talent from lower divisions, which is important to the development of football in the country.

I reached the final with Rollers last time where we were humbled 3-0 by Orapa and the memory still stings. I have unfinished business in this cup!

SPANISH UNCERTAINTY

Unusually the Spanish league looks set for a four-horse race this season.

The usual suspects, Barcelona FC and Real Madrid currently top La Liga, locked together on 40 points.

Close on the Spanish giants tails are Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who are both only five points behind.

Any of those four teams could win the title but realistically you would expect it to be between Barca and Real.

The Catalan side are struggling for confidence though and recently sacked their manager, Ernesto Valverde.

His replacement, Quique Setein has a big task on his hands.

On the other hand, Madrid have momentum after winning the League Cup, beating their city rivals in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

Whatever happens, it should be a fascinating finish!