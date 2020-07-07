News
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Phadzha Dambe, an IT Officer at the Ministry of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development has appeared before court to answer for a charge of domestic violence.
The 36- year -old son of Court of Appeal Judge, Leatile Dambe was arraigned before the court on the 18th of June for abusing his wife.
Dambe’s wife, Kago Dambe, 29, has stated in papers filed in court that Dambe abuses alcohol and drugs.
“ His behavior becomes highly unusually violent and dangerous. He uses derogatory language and threatens me with knives,” Kago has stated.
Kago through her attorney Bathusitse Mooketsi applied for an apprehension order for her husband to be taken for a psychiatric assessment at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse. She also applied for a protection order against the husband, which she was granted.
In her affidavit she indicated suspicions that Dambe might be suffering from a mental illness. The District Commissioner Seitshiro issued apprehension order on June 17th.
However Dambe’s lawyer, Itseng Mothibamele of Bogopa, Manewe, Tobedza & Co applied for an urgent application before Judge Tau in Lobatse for the withdrawal of the apprehension order.
Last week Wednesday Mothibamele told the court that the DC has reversed the order and explained that Dambe will voluntarily go for a psychiatric assessment without the help of the police officers.
According to a close family member who preferred not to be named for fear of victimization, Kago has since moved out of her matrimonial home beginning of this month.
“Family tried to intervene but this man is not willing to change. What she needs is for her husband to get medical attention and go for rehabilitation,” said the concerned member of the family.
Both Kago and Dambe refused to comment on the matter.
