WATCH: At 15 years of age, Lawrence Kabelo Kebonang hit a 22-year-old man with a stone and he died four days later in hospital.

The deceased had allegedly forced his way into Kebonang’s house to charge his phone, but ended up assaulting Kebonang’s younger sister and insulted their parents.

Seven years later, Kebonang is waiting for the courts to either send him to jail or exonerate him so he can live his life a free man.