A case in which Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) spokesperson, Justice Motlhabane and the other two are accused of publishing false statements about Covid-19 has been postponed to next week Tuesday.

36-year-old Motlhabane, Oratile Dikologang (24) and Letsogile Barupi aged 28, had been scheduled to appear before Gaborone Regional Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, last Thursday for mention, but the case had to be postponed because of an emergency meeting the magistrate had with the Chief Justice.

The accused persons who are currently on bail are facing four counts of ‘Publishing Statements with intention to deceive Persons about COVID-19 infection and the use of offensive electronic communication’.

It is alleged that on or about the 6th of April, acting together in concert published a statement through social media via Facebook page, Botswana Trending News titled: Breaking: Masisi to pay BDP MPs P12 million each so that they can support State of Emergency.

The article is said to have been written with the intention to deceive its readers and any other person of the real intentions and measures taken by the government to address COVID-19.

On the second count, it is alleged the three on the 6th of April published an article titled: ‘Possible war looming in Botswana as Masisi forces to implement State of Emergency’.

It is alleged the publication was made with the intention to deceive it’s readers or any other person of the real intentions and measures taken by the government to address COVID-19.

On another count the accused persons on the 22nd of March allegedly published an article on Botswana Trending News Facebook page titled : ‘Botswana hiding Corona Virus cases to avoid causing unrest amongst the citizens’. The article is said to be offensive in nature and was not intended for any legitimate communication, thereby disturbing the quite of the society.

On the fourth charge it is alleged on the 25th of January the three acting together in concert, willfully and maliciously used electronic communication via Facebook Page, ‘Botswana Trending and published a post with the heading: DCEC boss living in fear as the DISS plan to eliminate the 100 billion mastermind.’

This communication is said to have been offensive in nature and was not intended for any legitimate communication thereby disturbing the peace and quiet of Jako Hubona.