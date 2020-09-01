News
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Jwaneng has registered a total of 50 COVID 19 cases from the beginning of August to September 1.
This was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness public health specialist, Dr Lebapotswe Tlale when briefing the Presidential Task Force team in Jwaneng Tuesday morning.
He said that 10 of the cases were recorded on September 01.
Dr Tlale also said Kanye had so far recorded a total of seven cases, with six of them being contacts of one of the Jwaneng cases.
He said that majority of the cases were males, adding that half of the cases were from the community.
He said the first two cases in Jwaneng came from Gaborone during the lockdown period and that case number three was a parent of a student from Gaborone who later infected five of her colleagues at work.
He said that the other cases were linked to the first and third cases through visits to public places and social events.
Dr Tlale said that based on the above history, the conclusion was that there was local transmission in the Jwaneng area.
