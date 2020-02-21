Connect with us

Kamo Mphela live

8 hours ago

Kamo Mphela live

In 2019, saucy South African dancer Kamo Mphela brought traffic to a standstill on the streets of Jozi.

The 20-year-old, who features on a number of Amapiano hits, will be at Lizard Entertainment this Saturday.

The sensational dancer and vocalist became an instant social media celebrity after posting videos of her racy dance moves on the Internet.

She’ll share the stage with DJs Cue, Chronic and Bunz.

Entry fee is P50 before midnight.

More-fire for Mao-fit

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

More-fire for Mao-fit

More Fire and the Unique Stars, a Kwasa-Kwasa band that slowly crept up the ladder of the industry has released a new single titled ‘Maofit’, in reference to the notorious Honda Fit hatchback.

The new single will definitely enhance the artist and his band’s growing reputation in the popular genre. Born Lungisani Marudu in Tutume, More Fire wrote the song to pay tribute to a car that made news headlines in Botswana and the neighbouring countries. Released on 2nd February, on his birthday, ‘Maofit’ was recorded at Noble Sound Studio in Gaborone.

“Maofit as many call it is a legend in this country. The car has made a name for itself and is definitely dominating the market. It holds the record for over speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking and any other thing you can think of. I just love the car that is why I recorded this song,” he said.

The Tutume native and his band Unique Stars have been in the music industry for 13 years, recording their first album “Ndo ku tshamba” in 2007. They recorded four more albums ‘Obone koo’ (2010), ‘Theka la tshwene’ (2015), ‘Ke boela gae’ (2016) and ‘Talente’ in 2019.

“My wish is to be successful so I’ll be able to donate to the needy. It is something I’ve been doing for a while, and with more success in my music career I’d be able to continue helping the less privileged,” he said.

Slow down Kast

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

Slow down Kast

Shaya would like to ask anyone close to Kast Stallion to tell him to chill.

News reaching this grapevine is that the Hip Hop mogul, who has been busy on Facebook calling himself ‘The best rapper in Africa’, is said to looking for a date to counter Franco’s Soul Fill Up festival.

Heela Kast Batswana ba swile. Let the bygones be bygones and try another model.

Do not embarrass yourself further – surely the humiliation you have already suffered is enough!

War at BEPA?

8 hours ago

February 21, 2020

War at BEPA?

Things are getting ugly at Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA).

The latest rumours reaching Shaya’s ever-eager ears are that an urgent AGM is to be called next month.

Top of the agenda are allegations that promoters are unhappy with how their organisation has been run, benefitting a few.

Shaya has been informed that at the meeting, the Chairperson, Zinzele Hirschfeld may be asked to step down to give the association a new face.

