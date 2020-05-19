Connect with us
Kanyare shot dead

Published

12 hours ago

on

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has announced the death of key official, Abdiwali Olad Kanyare, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the town of Afgoye, 30-kilometres south of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday evening (7 May 2020).

Kanyare, 39, a former goalie, Instructor and goalkeeping coach for the Somali national youth team, was shot inside a mosque while performing Taraweeh prayers (special prayers held during Ramadan).

“On behalf of Somali football family, I send our heartfelt condolence to his family and friends in football. It is really very sad that we have missed a visionary young coach and instructor, a man who had a great ambition for his football career,” SFF president, Abdiqani Said Arab said.

He featured for a couple of domestic clubs including Bariga Dhexe FC, Horseed Sports Club and Mogadishu City Sports Club, previously known as Banadir Sports Club.

Kanyare represented Somalia in many international competitions from 2000’s until hanging his gloves in 2015.

Upon retirement, he took to coaching serving as goalkeeper’s trainer of the Somali Youth teams.

News

Hungry mother gets food donations

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

There has been an out-pour of support for Boitumelo Chibude from individuals and companies in Francistown.

The plight of Chibude, a 40-year-old diabetic mother who collapsed after going for prolonged time without food, went viral on social media this week, triggering overwhelming support from members of the community who donated food hampers.

In an earlier interview with The Voice, Chibude revealed that her numerous attempts to get the attention of the social worker bore no fruits as she either was ignored or told to seek help elsewhere.

Following the much publicised story, some companies moved swiftly to lend a helping hand.

Botswana Private Security Association- North, which comprises mostly of the security companies operating in Francistown and surrounding areas, were the first to respond.

The association’s Secretary, Ndiye Bathamile, told The Voice in an interview that after seeing the video on Facebook, she immediately alerted her fellow committee members.

“We had an emergency meeting on Sunday and from that meeting it was resolved that every company should contribute money to be used to purchase food hampers,” she said.

Bathamile said about 10 companies attended the impromptu meeting with others as far as Maun sending money through e-wallet.

She said before handing over the donation they first met with the area Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, to make their own assessment.

“What we found in Monarch was heartbreaking. We were also introduced to an 84-year-old sickly woman also in desperate need of food. We also decided to buy a food hamper for her, and hopefully social workers will be able to further assist her before she dies of hunger,” Bathamile said.

She further told The Voice that the association is also exploring other ways on ensuring that Boitumelo receives better medical care.
“Diabetes is a chronic illness which needs medical care. We are currently discussing ways on how we can be of assistance,” she said.

Meanwhile another Francistown based security company, Crack Security Company also donated food hampers on Monday.

News

Meat dealers donate beef

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Ngamiland Abattoirs and Beef Boys meat processors lent a helping hand towards the food relief program with a meat donation to Maun Administration Authority.

Ngamiland abattoir donated meat which is to be distributed in six kilogram packages per household while Beef Boys donated 250 packages that include vegetables and sausages.

Speaking at the brief handover ceremony at MAA, Maun West Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando, expressed gratitude towards the generous gift to the people of Ngamiland.
“We all know that businesses are not doing well at the moment, but for you to find it fit to give and extend such a helping hand to our communities at this time is highly appreciated,” Saleshando said as he called on other local businesses to help the less privileged.

He added that many people in Ngamiland live in abject poverty and in desperate need of assistance especially during the lockdown period.

Last week, North West District Commissioner, Keolopile Leipego suggested that many people in the district were in dire need of food hampers and living in poverty because of low income.

The movement restrictions meant that many people could not go out to fend for themselves and thus the government introduced food hampers and set up a COVID-19 relief fund which is open for donations.

Botswana went into lockdown at the beginning of last month as more COVID-19 cases were reported and rapidly spreading in the neighbouring South Africa.

Currently Botswana is among the countries with fewer COVID-19 cases and has since reported one death while United States of America has recorded most deaths globally at over 91 000.

As of today, over 319 000 people around the world were reported to have died from this virus that broke out in China late last year.

