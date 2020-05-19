Kanyare shot dead

There has been an out-pour of support for Boitumelo Chibude from individuals and companies in Francistown.

The plight of Chibude, a 40-year-old diabetic mother who collapsed after going for prolonged time without food, went viral on social media this week, triggering overwhelming support from members of the community who donated food hampers.

In an earlier interview with The Voice, Chibude revealed that her numerous attempts to get the attention of the social worker bore no fruits as she either was ignored or told to seek help elsewhere.

Following the much publicised story, some companies moved swiftly to lend a helping hand.

Botswana Private Security Association- North, which comprises mostly of the security companies operating in Francistown and surrounding areas, were the first to respond.

The association’s Secretary, Ndiye Bathamile, told The Voice in an interview that after seeing the video on Facebook, she immediately alerted her fellow committee members.

“We had an emergency meeting on Sunday and from that meeting it was resolved that every company should contribute money to be used to purchase food hampers,” she said.

Bathamile said about 10 companies attended the impromptu meeting with others as far as Maun sending money through e-wallet.

She said before handing over the donation they first met with the area Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, to make their own assessment.

“What we found in Monarch was heartbreaking. We were also introduced to an 84-year-old sickly woman also in desperate need of food. We also decided to buy a food hamper for her, and hopefully social workers will be able to further assist her before she dies of hunger,” Bathamile said.

She further told The Voice that the association is also exploring other ways on ensuring that Boitumelo receives better medical care.

“Diabetes is a chronic illness which needs medical care. We are currently discussing ways on how we can be of assistance,” she said.

Meanwhile another Francistown based security company, Crack Security Company also donated food hampers on Monday.