Karim raises COVID-19 awareness through music

1 hour ago

Kwasa kwasa artist, Karim is at it again with his third hot single called, Gwa Binwa.

The song, which raises awareness on COVID-19 is rendered in a variety of languages such as Sembukushu, Ikalanga, Swahili and English. Produced by Zolasko, Carlos and Quadra, Gwa Binwa features Russ Decor.

Karim has definitely been on the rise and the more he releases one hit after the other, the more it becomes evident that there is growth in his production and his vocals.

