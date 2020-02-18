News
Kasale-Kabango spiirt of charity lives on
ANNUAL MAROKOLWANE CHARITY WALK SET FOR FEBRUARY 22nd
Y-Care Charitable Organisation will hold its second annual Marokolwane Charity Walk on Saturday, February 22nd.
Held in honour of the late iconic media guru and publisher of The Voice newspaper, Beata Kasale-Kabango, Marokolwane 20km- walk will start from Marokolwane farms, off the A1 road near Rasesa where Kasale- Kabango lived and end at the same place.
Ausi B, as Kasale-Kabango was affectionately known in media circles passed away two years ago at the age of 57 but her legacy lives on through charity and journalism.
Y-Care launched the Marokolwane walk last year to raise funds for a charitable course of Kasale Kabango’s family choice.
Y-Care Charitable Trust Coordinator, Sarona Moabi said proceeds from the walk would go towards a charitable trust or organisation that Kabango would have supported during her lifetime.
” Last year we raised P1400, which we handed over to the Kabango family to hand over to a charity of their choice. Before she died -Mma- Kasale had indicated that she wanted to assist a disabled person in Rasesa to install a running water stand pipe in his yard,” Moabi said.
“Y-Care decided to honour Kasale Kabango because she has been a staunch supporter of the charitable organisation from inception until her untimely death. As our media partner through The Voice newspaper, her support for Y-care was unwavering right from the beginning. She was a businessman but she was also a humanitarian,” Moabi said.
The walk will start at 6am and registration can be done online @www.ycare.org.bw or Y-Care Facebook page while a registration fee of P50 is payable at the beginning of the walk on the day or in advance at Y-Care offices.
Montshiwa’s murder trial yet to start
Trial date for the late Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Montshiwa’s murder case has been postponed as Judge Michael Mothobi is on sick leave.
The main suspect in this matter attorney David Modise and his co-accused- a traditional doctor Tumelo Tshukudu, today appeared at the Gaborone High Court for mention and confirmation of trial dates.
The 35-year-old lawyer is linked to the death of his client, Montshiwa, and he is facing another charge of stealing by agent.
He is currently out on bail awaiting trial.
Montshiwa was shot and killed on the 18th of October, 2015 at his house in Block 6 Gaborone.
It is said that Modise was the last person to communicate with Montshiwa just minutes before the CEO’s fatal shooting.
Police investigations revealed that between June 30 and October 17, 2015, Modise withdrew about P245 000 from Montshiwa’s Trust account.
The money according to the Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.
It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the Trust account, he communicated with Modise demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.
DPP resuscitates 15 year ‘cold’ murder case
Nearly fifteen years after he allegedly hacked three people to death, the wheels of justice have started turning and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are reopening the files to bring murder suspect Mokolopi Mothusi to book.
The accused is facing a triple murder charge after he allegedly hacked to death a man, his wife, and their child with a tomahawk axe sometime in 2005 at Khonkhwa settlement near Jwaneng.
The matter appeared to have been forgotten for sometime, but on Monday the DPP reopened Mothusi’s files and he showed up in court walking with the aid of crutches.
Initially the matter was scheduled for trial for several dates in May but had to be postponed to December to allow the defense to locate witnesses.
“We are faced with a difficult matter here, so far the state
had intended to call 20 witnesses, but we are informed that five of them have
since died. We will also need time to locate our witnesses who are scattered
somewhere in the desert,” said attorney Tengo Rubadiri who is defending
Mothusi.
The matter was postponed and trial dates have been set for December 10th up to 15th 2020.
Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Kagiso Sejamabogo will have
to wait a bit longer in prison before he is granted bail pending appeal of his
17-year prison sentence for various offences.
Although he has been in prison since 2012, Sejamabogo will have to wait until June before the High Court hears his appeal because a typist who was recording his case record at Molepolole Magistrates Court has been transferred to Mochudi.
Since 2018, Sejamabogo has been trying to get his case record from the court but the staff have been too busy with other engagements at the expense of his agonizing prison remand.
Justice Michael Leburu ordered the Molepolole Court Clerk to
avail the record on the 29th of May and that the appellant will
present his argument on June 22nd.
The appellant has had his prison term reduced to 11 years and has so far served eight years in prison.
Mother-of-seven survives axe-attack
*Boyfriend arrested in connection with grisly incident
A 40-year-old mother-of-seven from Tonota is currently bed-ridden in Nyangabgwe Hospital after being cut down with an axe, allegedly wielded by her boyfriend.
Gosegomang Ramanganeng suffered a broken left leg and deep cuts to her lower right leg during the frenzied attack, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning at her parent’s home in Tholotsane ward.
“I am lucky to be alive; I see his plan was to kill me. I only survived because I managed to grab the axe so he does not finish me off,” a weary Ramanganeng tells The Voice from her hospital bed.
Her boyfriend of over six years, the father of two of her children, Tikologo Moremi has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The 47-year-old appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
When asked if he had anything to say, Moremi requested bail, telling court there was no-one to take care of his livestock.
“I did not hack her with an axe. I beat her with the behind of the axe,” added the accused, who was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on 24 February.
The news that her lover has been locked up, at least temporarily, causes Ramanganeng to smile for the first time since the interview started.
“Tikologo has been harassing me for a long time. Last week he told me he would leave me crippled,” she says, glumly looking down at her two legs, which are bound in thick white bandages, before adding with a sad sigh, “And it has happened!”
The injured woman has just received an injection to numb her pain and is in a talkative mood.
Casting her mind back to the night of the incident, Ramanganeng says, “I was sleeping with our children at their house as my instincts warned me not to sleep in our room. He thought I was not home. When he found me he took an axe and hit me.”
Describing her boyfriend as an abusive man with a fiery temper, Ramanganeng claims she reported him to both Tonota Police and the Customary Court ‘many times’.
“But they did nothing!” she exclaims bitterly.
“Sometimes, when he is angry, I am too scared to sleep. When he comes home he just kicks the door open and demands to know where ‘my boyfriends’ are; he is always accusing me of cheating!”
With one broken leg and the bones in the other badly splintered, Ramanganeng, the family breadwinner, is fearful for the future.
“I just feel for my six children I left with my 23-year-old daughter. We have been surviving from the money I got from doing piece jobs, washing and cleaning for people. Now I wonder how we are going to survive when I am crippled. I have a disabled child who gets food from the social workers but that won’t sustain us,” she ends miserably, desperately blinking back tears.
Meanwhile, when contacted for a comment, Tonota Station Commander Oteng Ngada told The Voice, “It was reported that they fought when the man assumed the girlfriend was cheating after she came home in the night. The woman is said to have gone drinking and came around 3 in the morning and the fight ensued.”
It was a comment that Ramanganeng angrily refuted.
“No, that’s not true. I was at home sleeping with my children,” she insisted.
