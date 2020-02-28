Kast launches Ntswembu

Popular South African artist, Makhadzi of Matorokisi and Riya Venda will headline the, ‘Bring on the Night’ show at United Lounge tonight.

Makhadzi was one of the most booked artists together with her Master KG and the show will give revellers who missed her performance another chance to see the Limpopo based artist.

She will perform alongside DJ KSB, Allan and DJ Cee.

Doors open at 2000hrs and tickets are selling for P50.