Kast launches Ntswembu
Kast Stallion will launch his new song, Ntswembu at Botho University tonight, Friday.
The Motswako artist will have on his line up, Una Sell, Naisi Boy, Quest Majaivane, Miz Kellz, Tribal tiido, Sosha and song producer, Dj Harrycane.
Mcs will be Minestrone Soup and PenenePonono.
Gate pass is P50.
Makhadzi to Perform at united lounge
Popular South African artist, Makhadzi of Matorokisi and Riya Venda will headline the, ‘Bring on the Night’ show at United Lounge tonight.
Makhadzi was one of the most booked artists together with her Master KG and the show will give revellers who missed her performance another chance to see the Limpopo based artist.
She will perform alongside DJ KSB, Allan and DJ Cee.
Doors open at 2000hrs and tickets are selling for P50.
Tafula back
Maokane Community Hall will on Friday and Saturday host a two-day Back to Skool music festival.
On the line up will be Tafula Madiba, a South Africa disco artist, SDJ Mac Dee, Neldo Mos, Alberto, Posiboi and Chikafala.
Tickets are selling for P20 before midnight and P30 after.
Dress code is strictly school uniform.
Ntimbale challenge after-party
Radio legend, DJ Sly will will be in Makaleng this Saturday for the Ntimbale Challenge After-Party.
Sly will share the stage with DJ Nexus and Almac de Moy, while Mis Dee will be the MC for the night.
The after party is part of the three day fun activities planned for the Ntimbale Challenge, an event tourism initiatives spear headed by leaders of the participating villages.
Admission is P50.
