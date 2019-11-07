News
Kebonang brothers want their NPF charges dropped
Former Member of Parliament for Lobatse, Sadique Kebonang, his twin brother Judge Zein Kebonang and Kago Stimela want the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) P250 million looting charges against them withdrawn.
The three, represented by Unoda Mack, will be back in court on the 6th of December for status hearing and presentation of the arguments as to why the charges should be withdrawn.
The accused persons say the allegations have damaged their reputation and that they should not have been charged in the first place.
Their argument is that the case has been dragging for too long and that it clearly shows there is no comprehensive evidence to try them.
The case was this morning heard before a panel of three Judges, Abednego Tafa, Christopher Gabanagae and Matlhogonolo Phuthego.
The court ordered that Mack file an affidavit between the 27th of November and the 6th of December.
Other accused persons in this matter are Managing Director of Basis Points (Pty) Ltd and Khulaco (Pty) Ltd Bakang Seretse, the formerExecutive Director of Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority,Kenneth Kerekang and Mogomotsi Seretse.
The charge sheet for this matter has 65 counts most of which are for money laundering.
BQA ordered to continue paying good salaries for its 24 employees despite error
The transition of Botswana Training Authority to Botswana Qualifications Authority back in 2014 was not a smooth one, especially between staff and the new entity.
This was revealed in a Court of Appeal judgment which ordered BQA to pay 24 members of its staff the promised better remuneration, despite an error committed by the acting CEO at the time and complaints from other experienced and better qualified staff members.
It has emerged that upon the coming into effect of BQA, a restructuring process was undertaken which resulted in the abolition of some posts under the old BTA and the creation of new ones under BQA.
“A job matching exercise was undertaken in terms of which BTA employees were placed in appropriate positions in the new BQA. New terms and conditions of employment were adopted by the Board, which also approved a new salary structure in or about December 2014,” the papers presented before the court read in part.
Further, the Court of Appeal learned that offers of employment under BQA were prepared, and by May 2015 employees had been issued with letters of appointment in line with their new conditions of employment. “This involved what was termed a “salary migration” which resulted in some employees receiving considerably enhanced emoluments”.
The Board then instructed the Acting CEO to implement the new salary structure, which was complex and had prompted queries by some staff members with regard to the emoluments.
The 24 employees sought a 15 percent salary adjustment on the basis of a clause in their new conditions of service, and argued that they had been disadvantaged in the original migration exercise.
“In February 2018 he addressed letters to the 24 affected employees in terms of which their placements were finalized and the salary migration exercise was completed. The effect of the letters was that the new salaries of the 24 employees were enhanced by a 15 percent, backdated to 1st April 2016. Each employee was required to sign an acknowledgment that he or she accepted the placement and the revised salaries. All of them did so,” the court learned.
The CEO’s decision caused instability when some experienced employees learned that they have been overtaken (salary) by the favoured 24, causing the Board to declare the 15 percent salary raise as erroneously granted and proposing immediate halting, and recovery of previous overpayments.
A dispute ensued and the Manual Workers Union approached the Industrial Court to interdict BQA from downgrading the new salary grade in the new BQA structure, and also ordering BQA to continue paying the remuneration to the affected employees (union members) without any deductions.
BQA was not happy with the Industrial Court ruling, and then appealed to the Court of Appeal.
The union was adamant that no deduction or recovery of the overpayment should be made against the 24 employees as that would prejudice them since they had arranged their lives on the basis of their new salaries.
The union also said that BQA unilaterally made a decision to reverse its members’ salary increases, and had intended to recover the purported overpayment, the gesture that will be an infringement on their contractual rights.
“Even if the BQA regarded the acting CEO’s action as having ultra vires (in contravention of the Act), this remained valid and effective unless and until set aside by a court of law. It was impermissible for BQA to effectively ignore his decision as a nullity, and to resort to self-help to reverse it,” argued the union, which argument was subsequently confirmed the Court of Appeal. It said that he acting CEO’s decision remained valid and could only be reversed or set aside by a court of law.
For now, the employees will continue to enjoy their salaries until the matter has been negotiated at the JNC or CEO’s decision challenged in court.
The Court of Appeal also ordered BQA to pay the costs.
Justices Ian Kirby, Isaac Lesetedi, and Zibane Makhwade whilst Mboki Chilisa represented the Manual Workers Union.
A helping hand
Nxaraga hippos surviving drought thanks to human help
The Elephant Protection Society says since they started feeding stranded hippos inNxaraga lagoon at the start of October, they have not recorded any hippo deaths.
This, despite the continuing drought and the drying up of the lagoon, located about an hour’s drive out of Maun.
The organisation’s Public Relations Officer, OaitseNawa, stated this week that the survival of the 80 remaining hippos in Nxaraga is because the animals are responding well to their feeding schedule.
“In August, the organisation observed that there were about 150 hippos at Nxaraga lagoon. Towards the end of September, the lagoon dried and many of the hippos moved to Nxaitsha lagoon. It was observed that the population of the hippos had decreased from 150 to around 80. As a result, Elephants Protection Society took an initiative to feed these hippos,’’ Nawa explained.
According to Nawa, the plan is to feed the hippos until the end of the dry spell.
The society also intends to raise awareness for conservation and protection of endangered species by teaching the community how to co-exist with wildlife and to further educate communities about sustainable development.
Nearly two months ago, the department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun drilled boreholes and refilled the hippo pools along the delta area. However, the measures excluded Nxaraga lagoon.
The department’s argument was that they were more concerned with helping the animals located in protected areas rather than those outside the parks.
Nevertheless, with the intense heat currently being experienced in the area – most days temperatures reach 43C – the water is rapidly drying up, causing animals to move from these protected areas and closer to villages in search of water and food.
In the process, a number of human/wildlife conflicts have occurred, resulting in at least two human casualties.
The department has since captured hippos and crocodiles from pools along the Thamalakane river in Maun to save both the animals and people from danger.
Man leaves ex-wife drowning in debt
* Ordered to repay debt-ridden ex P54, 500
A man who allegedly swindled his ex-wife out of P54, 500, leaving her drowning in debt, has been ordered to repay the money within six months.
Appearing before Customary Court of Appeal at Maun main kgotla on Tuesday, Moses Shima Gabana begged for leniency.
He maintained that when he met Lorraine Gaolebale she was already severely in debt. Gabana further contended that during their time together, he helped Gaolebale care for her child as well as paying off some of her debts, which he insisted should ‘count for something’.
His pleas failed to impress the court.
Indeed, court described Gabana – the owner of Tswapong Coach Tours – as ‘cunning’ and ‘untrustworthy’.
It ruled that he used Gaolebale for his selfish gains before leaving her in financial ruin when they divorced in 2018.
“It is embarrassing for a man of Shima’s stature to speak in this manner. After putting the poor woman in debt he says he cannot help her pay because she chose to divorce him. The court agrees with Lorraine’s words that it appears Shima treated his marriage as a business opportunity!” stated presiding Chief, Kgosi Christopher Masunga, who doubles as the Court’s President.
Evidence brought before court was that Gabana made his wife borrow money from the bank and take out cash loans for him to use. The apparent agreement was that he would help her pay-off the loans, but he failed to do so.
Court heard that in December 2015, Gaolebale took out a bank loan because her husband ‘needed to fix his bus’. The bank required proof of payment in the form of a pay slip, something Gabana could not provide and thus his wife secured the loan instead.
Then in September 2016, Gabana asked Gaolebale to take out a P6, 000 loan so that he could ‘buy tyres’ for his bus. She duly did, with court learning Gabana only paid interest on the loan once.
A year later, December 2017, the couple then took out a P28, 500 cash loan from Letshego micro lenders, again in Gaolebale’s name.
The couple’s original agreement was that the husband would repay the loan in P5, 000 monthly installments as he had recently won a transport tender worth P30, 000 a month.
However, Gaolebale told court that her husband refused to pay any of the loans and she ended up being sued.
She further stated that although she stays in a Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) house in Palapye, she is struggling to make ends meet. The visibly upset woman claimed she could not even afford to pay her water bill due to the debts she incurred with Gabana.
“When we met, I was driving a Toyota corolla, but we later bought a BMW which was registered in my names. One day I went for a work trip and he changed the car into his names,” said Gaolebale, who told court she played a big part in Gabana’s rise to the successful businessman he is today.
In the end the Court of Appeal ordered Gabana to pay back his former wife, upholding the verdict issued by Maun Customary Court late last year.
