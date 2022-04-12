Entertainment
Kenny back in ghetto
South Africa’s Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Gospel star Dr Kenny Makweng will perform in Francistown at the end of the month.
The revered artist, who has worked Nkosana, Oleseng Shuping and Mojeremane, was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree.
Dr Makweng was supposed to perform in Botswana last May, but the event was postponed due to Covid-19.
Now, alongside some of the best local acts Botswana has to offer, Kenny will serenade revellers at Aerodrome Primary School Hall on 30th April.
Taking turns to light up the stage with the ZCC crooner will be: Lucas, Tally, Kabo Thaelo, Bafana Ba Lesedi and many others.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Caught with pants down
-
News6 days ago
Granny, 73, dies in house fire
-
Business5 days ago
Pula depreciates against the Rand
-
News5 days ago
First Division South set for thrilling finish
-
News24 hours ago
Manage your finances or risk losing your job- Marathe
-
News6 days ago
Delayed road projects irk Council Chair
-
News2 days ago
PRESS RELEASE: “New variant” detected in Botswana
-
News2 days ago
HIV infections on downward trend – Lelatisitswe
-
News23 hours ago
Mother-in-law stabber jailed
-
News23 hours ago
Man as a victim of domestic abuse