Kenny back in ghetto

South Africa’s Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Gospel star Dr Kenny Makweng will perform in Francistown at the end of the month.

The revered artist, who has worked Nkosana, Oleseng Shuping and Mojeremane, was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

Dr Makweng was supposed to perform in Botswana last May, but the event was postponed due to Covid-19.

Now, alongside some of the best local acts Botswana has to offer, Kenny will serenade revellers at Aerodrome Primary School Hall on 30th April.

Taking turns to light up the stage with the ZCC crooner will be: Lucas, Tally, Kabo Thaelo, Bafana Ba Lesedi and many others.