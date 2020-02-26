Sports
Kenosi makes history
Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi become the first Botswana female Boxer to qualify for the Olympics.
Kenosi defeated the Morocco boxer, Bertal Widad 5 : 0 in the semi finals this afternoon. The win gives her ticket to represent the country at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Congratulations Champ.
Sports
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
Molepolole based outfit Masitaoka Football Club (FC) continued their remarkable form when they brushed aside a sheepish Sankoyo Bush Bucks 2-1 in an Orange FA Cup’s last 32 encounter this past weekend in Molepolole.
Having rested most of his key players Masitaoka mentor, Nelson Olebile, fielded a completely different side that excluded in-form players such as Christopher Lemme, Emmanuel Ditodi and Monageng Thaele as the coach strategically reserved them for their next league assignment.
In the midst of a drizzling rain at Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday, the match started slowly with both sides failing to create goal scoring opportunities, but ‘Majatlhaga’ as the team ‘B’ squad is affectionately referred to, grew in confidence as the match reached the half hour mark.
Nevertheless, Masitaoka’s Nigerian forward livewire, Tolani Olaoye, broke the deadlock on the 40th minute with a superb volley before Topo Piet extended the lead making it 2-0 just before recess.
On the second-half, Ngurungu as Sankoyo are affectionately known, introduced their 24-year-old wonder-kid, Aobakwe Shango who instantly became a thorn in Masitaoka’s defence.
It did not take him long to pull one goal from behind with a simple tap-in to inspire confidence in his side.
Moreover, Sankoyo began pressing hard against Masitaoka as they were in search of an equaliser, but Masitaoka’s formidable defence kept their opponents at bay.
In a post match interview with Voice Sport, Masitaoka FC mentor Olebile said he was happy for his second string team. “I am delighted about how the boys played, considering the fact that they are a second string team. I am proud that we have gone through, but credit must go to Sankoyo, they really put up a good fight,” he said.
On the other hand, Bush Bucks gaffer Anthony Timothy said his side dominated the match, “We were in charge of the whole play, they only had two chances and converted both of them while we were wasteful with the numerous chances we created. I believe we could have won this match, had we taken our chances,” he said.
Sports
He couldn’t control the dressing room!
GALAXY DEFEND DECISION TO SACK DA COSTA
A 1-0 home defeat to title rivals Security Systems proved the end of the road for Jwaneng Galaxy’s Miguel Da Costa.
The loss extended Galaxy’s winless run to three games – hardly a crisis!
Nevertheless, the mining team’s hierarchy saw it fit to act, wielding the dreaded axe and calling time on the Portuguese tactician’s year-and-a-half with the club.
The official word coming out of Jwaneng is that Da Costa, who had six months left on his contract, was sacked for failing to control the dressing room.
In a brief interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday, hours after Galaxy confirmed parting ways with the man who led them to 2019 Mascom Top8 glory, the club’s PRO, Tankiso Morake revealed, “The reason why we took the decision to release Da Costa was because we noticed that he was failing to control his dressing room hence we settled for an amicable departure so that we do not part ways angrily.
“In addition, we sat down and re-visited our mandate which was to compete at the CAF Champions League. To achieve that, we had to win the league and having crashed out of the Mascom Top8, we just found it fit to let him go.”
Quizzed on when Da Costa’s dressing room struggles started, Morake responded, “We respect the coach and there is no way I can reveal how long this has been going on but we took an ultimatum!”
Da Costa’s deputy, the vastly experienced Oris Radipotsane will now assume the role of caretaker coach.
His first assignment is a weekend trip to Serowe as Galaxy begin their Orange FA Cup campaign against struggling Miscellaneous.
“We strictly want that trophy as well!” added Morake.
Countless attempts to reach Da Costa for a comment proved fruitless as his phone rang unanswered.
Having guided Galaxy to a second-placed finish in his first season in charge – to go with their Top8 triumph – and just two points off the top with 11 games left to play this time round, the charismatic coach’s sacking has come as a surprise to any.
Unconfirmed reports reaching Voice Sport on Wednesday night suggest that former Township Rollers and Gaborone United mentor, Nikola Kavazovic is favourite to replace Da Costa.
Sports
School sports in doubt
Government owes teachers over P30 million
There’s uncertainty over whether teachers will honour a calendar of events for sports activities scheduled for this first term of the year.
Schools should be gearing for athletics competitions, but there has been no correspondence from the Ministry of Basic Education.
Both Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) and Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA), have already submitted their calendar of events and are still awaiting a response from the Ministry.
However with an outstanding balance of over P32 million, a grant meant to cover both sports activities held in July 2019, the Ministry finds itself between a rock and a hard place.
Responding to a question posed by Ngami Member of Parliament, Caterpillar Hikuama, Assistant Minister, Nnaniki Makwinja revealed that the Ministry is yet to release funds for the 2019 calendar of events.
Hikuama had asked the Minister whether she was aware that teachers who were engaged in sporting activities in March and July 2019 under the agreement that they will be paid an allowance of P500 per day are yet to be paid.
The MP also wanted to know how this delayed payment will affect their future participation in the core-curricular activities and eventually national sports performance.
In response Makwinja said that those who participated in the athletics competitions in March 2019 have been paid by the associations, a statement that was confirmed by both BISA and BOPSSA.
She further stated that her Ministry is yet to assist the association with grants to cover both sports activities held in July, 2019 which amounts to P32,154,671.00.
“Our Ministry expects to have paid subventions to the associations before the end of July 2020, so that the teachers can be paid. The delay, as you all know, is caused by funding constraints,” said Makwinja.
She further said it is possible that some teachers may choose not to participate in sports this year.
“However, we can assure you that, many of our teachers are very dedicated, passionate and trained sports coaches who will continue to support sport in schools unconditionally.” she said.
It is the above statement that has left most sports teachers seething with anger. They immediately took to social media to condemn what they termed exploitation by government.
In an interview with Voice Sport, BOPSSA President Busani Segweni said they are not sure whether they’ll be any athletics competitions as is the norm in the first term.
“Our calendar of events is ready and we’re only awaiting the Ministry to tell us how we are going to run the event, and how teachers will be paid,” said Segweni.
Segweni said usually the Ministry would state her terms on how teachers would be paid for their efforts and as teachers: “They can take or leave the offer.”
“However most of the time teachers’ll accept the offer as it is and then demand payment later. No one is forcing them to agree with the terms of engagement from the Ministry,” he said.
Likewise, Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) President, Jonas Gaothobogwe said they are also awaiting a signal from the Ministry.
“Teachers are ready to perform their core-curricular activities, but we’re waiting for the ministry who funds all sporting activities,” he said.
Gaothobogwe said he was concerned because the ministry still owes teachers over P22 million in unpaid allowances, and is yet to pay the 2019 subvention for sports activities.
“This makes funding the 2020 activities a doubt,” he said.
The BISA president said not having schools sports activities will have a negative impact on national teams performance.
“Remember in 2018 the Ministry failed to fund our trip for the Confederation of Southern African Schools Sports Associations (COSASSA) Games in Windhoek Namibia. We also missed out on the same games in Zambia last year. Should this happen for the third year running it’d be catastrophic for our sport,” he said.
Kenosi makes history
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
Ghost joke gone wrong
Fake currency trader vindicates co- accused
Good neighbours bad lovers
Real talk with ten-days
Boko to retain BNF presidency
No more free land in Maun
Old wenela miners owed millions
Victory for Batawana is certain
Remembering Robert Mugabe
An expensive leak!
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
66th Y-Care pre walk at Marokolwane farms
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
More-fire for Mao-fit
He couldn’t control the dressing room!
Reaching for an artistic dream
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Gorilla in the Zoe
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Gorilla in the Zoe
War at BEPA?
Reaching for an artistic dream
More-fire for Mao-fit
Slow down Kast
DJ Easy vs Fresh
Sports family fun day
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
DJ Deuce for Bulawayo
Kamo Mphela live
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
66th Y-Care pre walk at Marokolwane farms
Old wenela miners owed millions
Boko to retain BNF presidency
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
Local economy to register modest growth
Ghost joke gone wrong
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
-
Sports2 days ago
Masitaoka close in on Orange FA Cup Glory
-
News2 days ago
66th Y-Care pre walk at Marokolwane farms
-
News1 day ago
Old wenela miners owed millions
-
Politics1 day ago
Boko to retain BNF presidency
-
News14 hours ago
Pastor hangs himself with his church belt
-
News17 hours ago
Ghost joke gone wrong
-
News1 day ago
Fake currency trader vindicates co- accused